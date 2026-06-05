Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,218 in the last 365 days.

AHA to mark 10th #HAVhope National Day of Awareness

The AHA will recognize the Hospital Against Violence initiative’s 10th annual #HAVhope National Day of Awareness on June 5. The day highlights how America’s hospitals and health systems combat violence in their workplaces and communities. A digital toolkit includes social media graphics and messages for participants to show their commitment to mitigating violence. In an AHA podcast, Sarah Hunter, president of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, explores the innovative approaches her team is using to reduce workplace violence. From a simple but effective buddy system to stronger partnerships with public safety agencies and community leaders, hear real-world solutions that help healthcare workers focus on what they do best — caring for patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA to mark 10th #HAVhope National Day of Awareness

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.