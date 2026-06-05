AHA to mark 10th #HAVhope National Day of Awareness

The AHA will recognize the Hospital Against Violence initiative’s 10th annual #HAVhope National Day of Awareness on June 5. The day highlights how America’s hospitals and health systems combat violence in their workplaces and communities. A digital toolkit includes social media graphics and messages for participants to show their commitment to mitigating violence. In an AHA podcast, Sarah Hunter, president of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, explores the innovative approaches her team is using to reduce workplace violence. From a simple but effective buddy system to stronger partnerships with public safety agencies and community leaders, hear real-world solutions that help healthcare workers focus on what they do best — caring for patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.