NEBRASKA, February 27 - A Seat at the Table Delivers Results for Nebraska

By Governor Jim Pillen

February 27, 2026

Getting to be your Governor has led to a lot of goosebump moments and last week had a few as Suzanne and I traveled to the annual Governor meetings in our nation’s capital.

I’m a farmer – the first Governor of Nebraska from agriculture in over 100 years – and a kid who grew up on a dirt lot in Platte County. Each day that I get to carry out this calling is an honor, and I wanted to share some recent highlights with you:

The White House - President Trump invited governors to attend multiple events at the White House. What an incredible honor and great opportunity to brag about Nebraska! I made sure the President and his team knew how appreciative we are of their work to secure the border, invest in rural America, grow the economy, and build a partnership that is good for Nebraskans.

Council of Governors - This is a bipartisan group of governors who advise the federal government on how to improve and maximize our state-federal partnerships, especially as it pertains to the National Guard and disaster response. President Trump appointed me to the Council for a two-year term, which is quite a privilege.

Rural Revival Governor’s Task Force - Hosted by Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, I joined other conservative governors for a roundtable discussion with Secretary of Health & Human Services Bobby Kennedy, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler, and Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer as we established a task force to create real, lasting opportunities in rural areas by focusing on broadband, water, energy, jobs, cutting taxes, rural health, and investing in small businesses. I look forward to continuing this work.

Opportunity Zones - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner hosted a governor’s roundtable at the White House. A former college and NFL football player, Sec. Turner has dedicated the remainder of his career to public service. In his current role, he is the Trump Administration’s champion for Opportunity Zones, an economic development tool that helps get capital invested in families and communities that need it. Nebraska – both rural and urban – will benefit from the implementation of this initiative.

Cutting Red Tape with USDOT - For decades, bureaucrats have delayed or blocked critical infrastructure projects citing over-the-top environmental concerns. In coordination with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, we announced an agreement with the federal government that will allow decisions to be made at the local level – streamlining government, accelerating timelines, and increasing affordability as we continue to build our state’s future.

Telling Nebraska’s Story - I was also able to tell Nebraska’s story to national media outlets while in D.C. During an in-studio visit to Catholic TV network EWTN, I shared the importance of my faith in my calling to public service and on NewsNation, I highlighted the work of Nebraska’s family farmers and ranchers who are looking for long-term success — for generations to come — as we feed and fuel the world.

Promoting International Trade - Nebraska agriculture benefits from free, fair, and robust trade. My belief is simple: Relationships make a difference. I had the privilege of hosting sit down meetings with leaders from Japan and the United Kingdom to keep selling Nebraska, our innovation, and great products.

All that to say, I believe we need a voice and an advocate in the room who understands who we are and what we’re about. One of the most important jobs I have is making sure Nebraska has a seat at the table. Last week was proof that we’re having success and will keep delivering results for our state.