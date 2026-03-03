Yokohama Introduces Key Cherry Blossom Viewing Areas for Spring

© Yokohama City Visitors Bureau © HOTEL NEW GRAND © ANNIVERSAIRE CAFÉ MINATOMIRAI YOKOHAMA

From Historic Landscapes to Urban Night Views, Introducing Yokohama’s Diverse Hanami Spots

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located approximately 30 minutes by train from central Tokyo, the port city of Yokohama offers numerous places throughout the city to enjoy cherry blossoms each spring. One of Yokohama’s greatest attractions is the ability to experience sakura in a wide range of settings — historic gardens and shrines, waterfront streetscapes, and expansive parks — each providing a distinct seasonal atmosphere.In this release, Yokohama’s major cherry blossom viewing locations are introduced in three categories based on landscape characteristics. An accompanying “Cherry Blossom Viewing Spot Map” is also provided to illustrate the relative locations of each site.◆Cherry Blossoms Amid Historic LandscapesWithin Yokohama are several spots where visitors can view cherry blossoms in traditionally styled environments such as Japanese gardens and shrines. These areas allow guests to experience the atmosphere of spring alongside traditional architecture and tranquil surroundings.- Sankeien Garden: A Japanese garden featuring buildings designated as Important Cultural Properties of Japan. Visitors can enjoy spring blossoms alongside a traditional landscape.- Iseyama Kotai Shrine: Revered as Yokohama’s guardian shrine, where cherry blossoms gently color the peaceful grounds in spring.- Kamonyama Park: A hilltop park associated with the history of Yokohama’s port opening, offering cherry blossoms together with views of the city.◆Cherry Blossoms Harmonizing with Urban Scenery and Night ViewsThese urban areas highlight Yokohama’s port-city character, where modern buildings and illuminated reflections on the water create a distinctive atmosphere. The scenery changes dramatically between day and night.- Sakura-dori / Kishamichi Promenade: Located in the Minato Mirai district, rows of cherry trees line the skyline, creating a cityscape emblematic of Yokohama.- Ooka River: Hundreds of cherry trees stretch along the riverbanks, attracting many visitors during spring.- Kannai Sakura-dori: Cherry trees line an office district street, brightening the entire neighborhood during the season.- Cup Noodles Museum Park: A waterfront park where visitors can enjoy blossoms alongside harbor views.◆Cherry Blossom Spots in Parks and Green SpacesThese park and green areas offer open, relaxing environments—ideal for picnics on spacious lawns or scenic views from elevated locations. Despite being within an urban setting, visitors can feel close to nature.- Negishi Forest Park: A vast former horse-racing site known for its large grassy fields and cherry blossoms.- Yamashita Park: A seaside park offering an open atmosphere, where visitors can view cherry blossoms together with the rose garden and the historic ship Hikawa Maru.- Honmoku Sancho Park: A hilltop park featuring panoramic views over the city and port. Mitsuike Park: Selected as one of the “Top 100 Cherry Blossom Viewing Sites in Japan,” with trees surrounding three ponds.◆Spring Limited-Time Afternoon Tea Featuring Cherry BlossomsIn conjunction with the cherry blossom season, limited-time spring afternoon tea offerings are available throughout Yokohama. Menus featuring sakura-themed sweets and seasonal ingredients add a special touch to the spring experience.- Hotel New Grand: From March 1 to April 30, 2026, a spring limited-time afternoon tea featuring cherry blossoms and seasonal ingredients will be offered.Please refer to the official websites (Japanese) for details.- Anniversaire Café Minato Mirai Yokohama: From February 6 to April 30, 2026, a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea will be offered in collaboration with the Japanese jewelry brand “4°C.”Please refer to the official websites (Japanese) for details.◆About the Cherry Blossom Viewing Spot Map A “Cherry Blossom Viewing Spot Map” showing the relative locations of the sites introduced in this release is included. It may be used as a reference when planning travel routes and city walks. Where history, urban life, and nature coexist, Yokohama offers a variety of cherry blossom experiences across different landscapes. This spring, visitors are encouraged to explore the city and discover its diverse sakura viewing spots.

