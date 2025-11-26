Yokohama, Newly Named One of Japan’s Top Three Night View Cities, to Host Over 40 Winter Illuminations

YORUNOYO 2025 — A City Transformed by Light Yokohama Milight 2025 — The City of Light BALLPARK Xmas YOKOHAMA KANNAI 2025

One of Japan’s Largest Illumination Events Taking Place Across More Than 40 Locations Throughout the City

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yokohama Recognized as One of Japan’s New Three Most Spectacular Night View Cities — the First in the Tokyo Metropolitan AreaIn 2024, Yokohama City was selected as one of Japan’s New Three Most Spectacular Night Views, becoming the first city in the Tokyo metropolitan area to receive this recognition. Various initiatives that showcase the charm of Yokohama’s nightscape — such as YORUNOYO, a nighttime event held mainly in the waterfront area — were highly evaluated.Located approximately 30 minutes by train from Tokyo, Yokohama will host THE YOKOHAMA ILLUMINATION, one of Japan’s largest light festivals, featuring more than 40 illumination programs from November 2025 through February 2026. Major areas representing Yokohama — including Minato Mirai (the waterfront district), Kannai (the historic urban center), and Yokohama Chinatown — will be illuminated with diverse lighting installations, creating a magical winter atmosphere throughout the city.Illumination Event Highlights◆BALLPARK Xmas YOKOHAMA KANNAI 2025This Christmas event will be held for the first time with Yokohama Park as the main venue. The event aims to create vibrancy throughout the area during the professional baseball off-season. A giant white Christmas tree and several large star-shaped photo spots will appear in Yokohama Park. In addition, a promotional video introducing the City of Frankfurt — Yokohama’s partner city — will be shown, and the Frankfurt Tourism Board will provide giveaways. Collaborative content with Moomin and LEGOBricks will also be available, offering attractions enjoyable for all generations.With the cooperation of the Nihon-Odori Area Management Council and Nihon-Odori Shopping Association, a 430-meter illuminated street connecting Yokohama Park to the Yokohama Archives of History crossing will serve as an additional venue for BALLPARK Xmas YOKOHAMA KANNAI 2025. The event also connects to the Christmas Market at the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, enabling visitors to enjoy a winter stroll from Kannai to the waterfront.- Dates: November 21 (Fri), 2025 – December 25 (Thu), 2025- Location: Yokohama Park- Admission: Free (some content requires a fee)Websites:- BALLPARK Xmas YOKOHAMA KANNAI 2025 — https://ballparkfantasia.com/ - Christmas Market in Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse — https://www.yokohama-akarenga.jp/christmas/ Nearby Hotels:- Rose Hotel Yokohama https://www.rosehotelyokohama.com/en/ - PROSTYLE Ryokan Yokohama Bashamichi https://www.prostyleryokan.com/yokohamabashamichi/en/ - Hotel JAL City Kannai Yokohama https://www.okura-nikko.com/japan/yokohama/hotel-jal-city-kannai-yokohama/ ◆Yokohama Milight 2025 — The City of Light Illuminating the FutureAs one of Yokohama’s largest city-engaged illumination programs, Yokohama Milight 2025 will span approximately 1.5 km from Yokohama Station East Exit to Grand Mall Park. The city will be illuminated with approximately 250,000 blue and gold lights, utilizing solar and wind-generated green energy to create a sustainable lighting production. At the same time, “MM Grass Park 2025” will offer lawn seating areas, food trucks, and music events to encourage community engagement.- Dates: November 6 (Thu), 2025 – February 8 (Sun), 2026- Lighting Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM- Location: Yokohama Station East Exit – Minato Mirai area centered around Grand Mall Park- Admission: FreeWebsite:Nearby Hotels:- Yokohama Grand InterContinental Hotel https://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/us/en/yokohama/yokha/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-IC-_-JP-_-YOKHA - Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/tyoys-yokohama-bay-sheraton-hotel-and-towers/overview/ - Mitsui Garden Hotel Yokohama Minatomirai Premier https://www.gardenhotels.co.jp/yokohama-minatomirai-premier/eng/ ◆YORUNOYO 2025 — Illumination Spectacle in Yokohama “yorunoyo 2025”The sixth edition of YORUNOYO will be held in 2025 under the theme of “Flowers.” The five-minute synchronized citywide spectacle, “Highlight of Yokohama,” where lights and music coordinate across the city, is expected to feature a record 46 participating facilities.Highlights include:• A 25-meter illuminated whale projection mapping experience at Osanbashi• A 250-meter interactive digital art installation themed around flowers at Yamashita Park- Dates: December 4 (Thu), 2025 – December 30 (Tue), 2025- Lighting Hours: 5:00 PM – 9:05 PM- Location: Central Yokohama waterfront area (Yokohama International Passenger Terminal, Yamashita Park, etc.)Admission: FreeWebsite:Nearby Hotels:- Hotel New Grand https://www.hotel-newgrand.co.jp/english/ - Hyatt Regency Yokohama https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/hndry-hyatt-regency-yokohama - THE GATE HOTEL Yokohama by HULIC https://www.gate-hotel.jp/en/yokohama/ ◆Additional ProgramsIn addition to the above, various other illumination events will be held throughout the city. For details, please visit:

