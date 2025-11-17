‘Hokkaido Seafood Fair’ Brings Hokkaido’s Fresh Scallops to New York, Nov. 19–25
*All scallops used at the fair are MSC certified, the international standard for sustainable seafood.
■Event Overview
Event Name: Japan’s Hokkaido Seafood Fair “The Fresh Scallops Plates”
Dates: Wednesday, November 19 – Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Event Website: https://hokkaido-seafoodfair-ny.studio.site/
■Participating Restaurants & Menus
Dock Asian Eatery
Serving Dates: November 19 (Wed) – November 23 (Sun)
Address: 22 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Website: https://dockasianeatery.com/
Menu Items:
Scallop Ceviche (US$18)
Miso Butter Scallops (US$22)
Scallop Yakitori (US$12)
Scallops Sushi Risotto (US$24)
*All scallops used are MSC certified.
Chai Thai Kitchen
Serving Dates: November 21 (Fri) – November 25 (Tue)
Address: 930 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Website: https://www.chaithaikitchen.com/
Menu Items:
Scallop Ceviche (US$22)
Scallop Shumai (US$16)
Seared Scallops Egg Salad (US$18)
Bacon & Scallops Noodles (US$25)
*All scallops used are MSC certified.
■About Hokkaido Scallops
All scallops featured at the fair are raised along the coastal areas of Hokkaido.
Scallop cultivation in Hokkaido reflects the characteristics of the region’s marine areas and involves multi-year growing practices.
The seabed—composed of fine sand and soft mud—provides an ideal environment for scallop growth.
Details on Hokkaido’s scallop cultivation and local initiatives are available on the event website:
https://hokkaido-seafoodfair-ny.studio.site/
■Organizer Comment (Hokkaido Government)
“Scallops nurtured in the rich seas of Hokkaido are rapidly frozen immediately after harvest, preserving freshness, flavor, and a firm texture close to their raw state. They are also rich in essential nutrients important for health. Hokkaido’s scallop fishery is MSC certified and is committed to the SDGs to preserve the richness of our oceans now and into the future. We invite you to enjoy sustainably harvested scallops from Hokkaido."
