‘Hokkaido Seafood Fair’ Brings Hokkaido’s Fresh Scallops to New York, Nov. 19–25

Raw, ready-to-eat scallops from Hokkaido Fresh, shell-on scallops harvested in Hokkaido The fishing port of Hokkaido, where scallop harvesting takes place

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Hokkaido Seafood Fair,” featuring scallops raised along the coast of Hokkaido, will be held at two restaurants in New York City from November 19 to 25, 2025. Fresh Hokkaido scallops grown in the region’s natural marine environment will be air-shipped and served both raw and as prepared dishes.*All scallops used at the fair are MSC certified, the international standard for sustainable seafood.■Event OverviewEvent Name: Japan’s Hokkaido Seafood Fair “The Fresh Scallops Plates”Dates: Wednesday, November 19 – Tuesday, November 25, 2025Event Website: https://hokkaido-seafoodfair-ny.studio.site/ ■Participating Restaurants & MenusDock Asian EateryServing Dates: November 19 (Wed) – November 23 (Sun)Address: 22 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237Website: https://dockasianeatery.com/ Menu Items:Scallop Ceviche (US$18)Miso Butter Scallops (US$22)Scallop Yakitori (US$12)Scallops Sushi Risotto (US$24)*All scallops used are MSC certified.Chai Thai KitchenServing Dates: November 21 (Fri) – November 25 (Tue)Address: 930 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019Website: https://www.chaithaikitchen.com/ Menu Items:Scallop Ceviche (US$22)Scallop Shumai (US$16)Seared Scallops Egg Salad (US$18)Bacon & Scallops Noodles (US$25)*All scallops used are MSC certified.■About Hokkaido ScallopsAll scallops featured at the fair are raised along the coastal areas of Hokkaido.Scallop cultivation in Hokkaido reflects the characteristics of the region’s marine areas and involves multi-year growing practices.The seabed—composed of fine sand and soft mud—provides an ideal environment for scallop growth.Details on Hokkaido’s scallop cultivation and local initiatives are available on the event website:■Organizer Comment (Hokkaido Government)“Scallops nurtured in the rich seas of Hokkaido are rapidly frozen immediately after harvest, preserving freshness, flavor, and a firm texture close to their raw state. They are also rich in essential nutrients important for health. Hokkaido’s scallop fishery is MSC certified and is committed to the SDGs to preserve the richness of our oceans now and into the future. We invite you to enjoy sustainably harvested scallops from Hokkaido."

