February 27, 2026

DC To Begin Daily E. coli Testing on the Potomac and Anacostia

Daily Testing Results Will Be Posted Online Within 48 Hours

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration announced that the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) will begin daily testing for E. coli in the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in DC on Monday, March 2, 2026. The new daily testing will continue at the existing six DOEE test locations – three along the Potomac River, two on the Anacostia River, and one on the Washington Channel. The District has partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to expedite the testing process. DOEE will post the daily test results within 48 hours after sampling, as this is typically when results become available from EPA’s laboratory processing.

DC Water has been conducting daily testing since January and DOEE has been conducting weekly testing throughout February. DOEE’s test data are publicly available on doee.dc.gov and DC Water’s results are publicly available at dcwater.com.

E. coli in urban rivers is highly variable and high E. coli values can be caused by many different sources of pollution. For example, E. coli levels can increase when it rains or when snow melts, because this creates stormwater runoff which carries bacteria from pet and wildlife waste to waterways. The EPA standard for E. Coli for recreation contact is 410 MPN/100 mL and while swimming in the rivers without a permit is never allowed in the District, that is also the standard that the District uses.

Recent testing shows E. coli levels have returned to the typical range for the District's rivers.

The District Department of Health (DC Health) is actively monitoring water quality data in close coordination with DOEE, DC Water, and federal partners to assess any potential public health impacts. The District’s drinking water remains safe and has not been affected by this incident.

An advisory for the public to avoid contact with the Potomac River remains in effect. At 21 days (since the last overflow) of continued normal levels downstream over changing weather conditions and no additional substantial overflows, DC Health is expected to lift the advisory on March 2.

For more information on DOEE’s testing data, please visit doee.dc.gov. For DOH’s health advisories, please visit doh.dc.gov. For DC Water’s progress on the Potomac Interceptor repair, please visit dcwater.com.

