Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Press Release: New Waterways Advisory Commission

District Announces Appointment of Commissioners to New Waterways Advisory Commission and Launch of Commission Meetings 

WASHINGTON, DC, March 9, 2026 — The District of Columbia’s Office of District Waterways Management announces the appointment of Commissioners to the newly established District Waterways Advisory Commission, a major step in protecting and enhancing the future of the District’s waterways. The Commission will hold its inaugural meeting on March 19, 2026, beginning a collaborative process to develop the District Waterways Advisory Plan. 
 

“The District Waterways Advisory Commission will build on the legacy of collaboration between local and federal agencies along with resident stakeholders to realize the full potential of the District’s waterways,” said Richard Jackon, Director of the District’s Department of Energy and Environment. “Decades of collaborative work to restore and protect these resources have brought residents and visitors back to the District’s shoreline in vibrant new waterfront neighborhoods and serene natural areas. I’m excited for the Commission to get to work in creating a strategic vision to ensure a waterfront that is accessible to all.” 

 

About the Commission 
The District Waterways Advisory Commission was established to provide strategic guidance and recommendations for improving the management, accessibility, safety, and sustainability of Washington Channel, the Anacostia and Potomac rivers, and adjacent land. The Commission brings together users of the waterways, community organizers, environmental advocates, businesses representatives, and local and federal government agencies. The Commission will develop and adopt a District Waterways Advisory Plan which will focus on: 

 

Commissioners Appointed 
The newly appointed Commissioners represent a diverse range of perspectives, with deep expertise across the fields of environmental policy, public safety, recreation, and economic development. Their collective experience will guide the development of actionable recommendations that balance conservation needs with activation of the District’s waterfront spaces. 

The Commission’s first meeting, scheduled for March 19, 2026, will set priorities for the year and outline a roadmap for stakeholder engagement and plan development. All Waterways Commission meetings are open to the public. Additionally, residents and community groups will have opportunities to participate in future engagement sessions to ensure the plan reflects the voices of all District communities. For more information on Commission meetings and opportunities to engage please visit engage.dc.gov/districtwaterwaysadvisoryplan

 

Commission Seat  

Commissioner  

Organization  

Mayoral Appointed Voting Members  

Chairperson  

Darryl Madden  

Former Director of Emergency Preparedness, FEMA 

Athletics and Recreation  

Jorge Galindo  

Anacostia Community Boathouse   

Economic Development or Tourism  

Thomas Skinner  

Redbrick LMD  

Environmental Stewardship  

Trey Sherard  

Anacostia Riverkeeper  

Maritime Management or Policy  

Melissa Bird  

Former Associate Director, District of Columbia Office of Planning 

Maritime Transportation  

Nate Handy  

City Cruises  

Public safety  

Diane Groomes  

District Wharf Properties  

Council Appointed Voting Members  

Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 

Ebony Payne  

ANC 7D05  

Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 

Robin McKinney  

ANC 8A06  

Business Improvement District (BID) 

Ted Jutras  

Navy Yard BID  

Business Improvement District (BID) 

Kristina Noell  

Anacostia BID  

Marina / Yacht Club Representative   

Jason Kopp  

Gangplank Slipholders Association  

Marina / Yacht Club Representative   

Tim Johnson  

Washington Canoe Club  

Expert in Waterway Management  

Rachel Clark  

R Clark Consulting  

 

This launch builds on the significant investments made by the Bowser Administration to strengthen environmental resilience, expand public access, and modernize critical infrastructure along the Anacostia and Potomac rivers. Since 2015, the District has invested more than $100 million in environmental sustainability, waterfront infrastructure, and river restoration, demonstrating the administration’s focus on delivering measurable results for DC residents. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Press Release: New Waterways Advisory Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.