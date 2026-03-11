Press Release: New Waterways Advisory Commission

District Announces Appointment of Commissioners to New Waterways Advisory Commission and Launch of Commission Meetings

WASHINGTON, DC, March 9, 2026 — The District of Columbia’s Office of District Waterways Management announces the appointment of Commissioners to the newly established District Waterways Advisory Commission, a major step in protecting and enhancing the future of the District’s waterways. The Commission will hold its inaugural meeting on March 19, 2026, beginning a collaborative process to develop the District Waterways Advisory Plan.



“The District Waterways Advisory Commission will build on the legacy of collaboration between local and federal agencies along with resident stakeholders to realize the full potential of the District’s waterways,” said Richard Jackon, Director of the District’s Department of Energy and Environment. “Decades of collaborative work to restore and protect these resources have brought residents and visitors back to the District’s shoreline in vibrant new waterfront neighborhoods and serene natural areas. I’m excited for the Commission to get to work in creating a strategic vision to ensure a waterfront that is accessible to all.”

About the Commission

The District Waterways Advisory Commission was established to provide strategic guidance and recommendations for improving the management, accessibility, safety, and sustainability of Washington Channel, the Anacostia and Potomac rivers, and adjacent land. The Commission brings together users of the waterways, community organizers, environmental advocates, businesses representatives, and local and federal government agencies. The Commission will develop and adopt a District Waterways Advisory Plan which will focus on:

Commissioners Appointed

The newly appointed Commissioners represent a diverse range of perspectives, with deep expertise across the fields of environmental policy, public safety, recreation, and economic development. Their collective experience will guide the development of actionable recommendations that balance conservation needs with activation of the District’s waterfront spaces.

The Commission’s first meeting, scheduled for March 19, 2026, will set priorities for the year and outline a roadmap for stakeholder engagement and plan development. All Waterways Commission meetings are open to the public. Additionally, residents and community groups will have opportunities to participate in future engagement sessions to ensure the plan reflects the voices of all District communities. For more information on Commission meetings and opportunities to engage please visit engage.dc.gov/districtwaterwaysadvisoryplan.

Commission Seat Commissioner Organization Mayoral Appointed Voting Members Chairperson Darryl Madden Former Director of Emergency Preparedness, FEMA Athletics and Recreation Jorge Galindo Anacostia Community Boathouse Economic Development or Tourism Thomas Skinner Redbrick LMD Environmental Stewardship Trey Sherard Anacostia Riverkeeper Maritime Management or Policy Melissa Bird Former Associate Director, District of Columbia Office of Planning Maritime Transportation Nate Handy City Cruises Public safety Diane Groomes District Wharf Properties Council Appointed Voting Members Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) Ebony Payne ANC 7D05 Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) Robin McKinney ANC 8A06 Business Improvement District (BID) Ted Jutras Navy Yard BID Business Improvement District (BID) Kristina Noell Anacostia BID Marina / Yacht Club Representative Jason Kopp Gangplank Slipholders Association Marina / Yacht Club Representative Tim Johnson Washington Canoe Club Expert in Waterway Management Rachel Clark R Clark Consulting

This launch builds on the significant investments made by the Bowser Administration to strengthen environmental resilience, expand public access, and modernize critical infrastructure along the Anacostia and Potomac rivers. Since 2015, the District has invested more than $100 million in environmental sustainability, waterfront infrastructure, and river restoration, demonstrating the administration’s focus on delivering measurable results for DC residents.