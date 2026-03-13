Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit for DC Water

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit for

District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water), Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant

Notice is hereby given that the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority has applied for a Title V air quality permit renewal to operate the emission units listed below, pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) and that the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is proposing to issue Permit No. 038 in response to this application. The facility is located at 5000 Overlook Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20032.

The contact person for the facility is Meena Gowda, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, at (202) 787-2628 or [email protected].

Emission Units Emission Unit ID Location/Stack ID Emission Unit Name Chapter 2 Permit No. † Description C7-2 & C8-2 Central Maintenance Facility- C7-2 & C8-2 CMF boilers 6422-A1 and 6423-A1 Two (2) 5.979 MMBTU/hr natural gas-fired Cleaver Brooks boilers: Model CBLE 150-15ST AB Combined Heat and Power Plant – AB Auxiliary Boiler 6372-C2/O One (1) auxiliary boiler rated at 62.52 MMBTU/hr firing digester gas and 61.79 MMBTU/hr firing natural gas CT-1, CT-2, CT-3 Combined Heat and Power Plant – CT-1, CT-2, CT-3 Combustion Gas Turbines 6372-C2/O Three (3) Solar Mercury 50 Combustion Gas Turbines rated at 46.3 MMBTU/hr each firing digester gas or a combination of digester gas and natural gas DB1, DB2, DB3 Combined Heat and Power Plant –DB1, DB2, DB3 Duct Burners 6372-C2/O Three (3) Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) with supplemental firing by Duct Burners rated at 21 MMBTU/hr each, firing digester gas SF Combined Heat and Power Plant –SF Siloxane Flare 6372-C2/O One (1) Siloxane flare rated at 6.14 MMBTU/hr firing digester gas EF-1 & EF-2 Main Process Train –EF-1 & EF-2 Emergency Flares 6372-C2/O Two (2) Emergency flares rated at 126 MMBTU/hr each firing digester gas MPTOS Main Process Train - MPTOS Biological Odor Scrubber 6372-C2/O One (1) 58,000 cfm odor scrubber FDFOS Final Dewatering Facility - FDFOS Dual Stage Chemical Scrubber 6372-C2/O One (1) 54,000 cfm chemical odor scrubber PT1, PT2, PT3, PT4, PT5, PT6 PT1-BH, PT2-BH, PT3-BH, PT4-BH, PT5-BH, PT6-BH Polymer Storage Silos equipped with Baghouses None Six (6) polymer storage silos with baghouses estimated to have been installed between 2002 and 2003. DCST-1, DCST-2, DCST-3, DCST-4 Enhanced Nitrogen Removal Facility – DCMVS-1 & DCMVS-2 Denitrification Carbon Storage Tanks 6347-R2 Four (4) 60,000 gallon above-ground denitrification carbon storage tanks DCMVS-1 & DCMVS-2 Enhanced Nitrogen Removal Facility – DCMVS-1 & DCMVS-2 Denitrification Carbon Methanol Vapor Scrubbers 6347-R2 Two (2) Duall packed tower carbon methanol vapor scrubbers GSLS-1 & GSLS-2 Grit and Screenings Loading Station – GSLS-1 & GSLS-2 One-stage Chemical Odor Scrubber 7067-A1 and 7068-A1 One (1) 45,000 cfm, chemical odor scrubber and one (1) 71,400 cfm chemical odor scrubber DSLF Dewatered Sludge Loading Facility – DSLF Two-staged packed-bed wet odor scrubbers 6472-C2 One (1) 54,000 cfm Indusco odor scrubber TDPS-EG South of TDPS- TDPS-EG Tunnel Dewatering Pumping Station Diesel-fired Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0235-R1 (previously 7126) One (1) 250 kWe MTU emergency generator powered by a 418 hp (312 kWm) MTU diesel-fired engine. ECF-OS1, ECF-OS2, & ECF-OS3 North of the Grit Removal Facility – ECF-OS1, ECF-OS2, & ECF-OS3 Carbon Adsorbers 7127, 7128, and 7130, respectively. Three (3) identical DARCO H2S radial carbon adsorber odor scrubbers, each rated at 28,700 cfm TDPS-OS4 South of TDPS-TDPS-OS4 Carbon Adsorber 7129 One (1) DARCO H2S vertical carbon adsorber odor scrubber, rated at 3,500 cfm

† These permits are being incorporated into the Title V permit at the time of issuance of permit No. 038 and will cease to exist as separate permits (except for historical purposes) with that incorporation.

In addition to the significant units listed above, DC Water identified in their application the following insignificant units:

Small natural gas-fired hot water heaters with heat input ratings less than 5 MMBTU/hr;

Natural gas-fired kitchen equipment including dining facilities;

Natural gas-fired space heaters/furnaces and packaged HVAC units;

Small boilers with heat input less than 5 MMBTU/hr;

Nine degreasers;

Filtrate treatment facility with two feed tanks and six batch reactors;

Ten gravity thickners;

Twelve centrifuges

Inorganic storage tanks;

30,000 gallon alternate carbon tank for the storage of pure glycerol, tank ACST-1;

One 1,575 gallon storage tank for ULSD; and

Two 500 gallon portable diesel tanks; and

One 500 gallon used oil tank.

EMISSIONS SUMMARY:

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

FACILITY-WIDE EMISSIONS SUMMARY Criteria Pollutants Potential Emissions

(tons per year) Oxides of Sulfur (SOx) 26.56 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 132.92 Total Particulate Matter, including condensables (PM Total) 23.13 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 33.01 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 143.25 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (Total HAP) 22.23 Methanol (the individual HAP with the highest potential to emit) 8.27

Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant has the potential to emit 132.92 tons per year (TPY) of NOx, 33.01 TPY of VOC, and 143.25 TPY of CO. The value for these criteria pollutants exceed the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NOx or VOC, and/or 100 TPY of any other criteria pollutant. Because potential emissions of NOx, VOC, and CO exceed the relevant major source thresholds, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 038 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5thFloor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief

Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after May 4, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact John Nwoke at (202) 724-7778 or [email protected].