Mayor Michelle Wu Announces First-Ever Office Hours

Mayor Wu and the Community Engagement Cabinet announced the first-ever Office Hours, a family-friendly one-stop opportunity for Boston residents from across the city to connect directly with the Mayor, City services, and department staff to have their questions or concerns answered in real time. The event will take place on Thursday, March 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury.

Office Hours with the Mayor are designed to get City Hall out of City Hall and into neighborhoods, where constituents can meet with city staff to get assistance, ask questions, and connect with resources. During Mayor Wu’s inaugural address in January, she shared her goal of creating Office Hours as an opportunity to connect directly with residents, hear what’s working and what’s not, and unstick any city service issues in real time.

“Our most important job at the City is to find solutions and deliver services to improve quality of life for all our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this first Office Hours to share information, address issues, and get even more people involved in city government.”

During Office Hours, residents will have access to several City services. This includes registering to vote, completing census registration, printing certified copies of birth, marriage and death certificates, applying for handicap parking, paying for parking tickets, and submitting a permit for park usage to host sports or special events. Additionally, families will be able to complete applications for Boston Pre-K and Boston Public Schools (BPS) K-12 programs through the Great Starts platform, with staff available to guide residents through the process. Additional services and information from various City departments will be available.

“Office Hours reflect the Mayor’s commitment to meeting residents where they are and making City Hall more accessible and responsive,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “By bringing together City departments under one roof, we’re creating a space where community members can ask questions, share feedback, and connect directly with the resources and services that matter most to them. We’re excited to welcome residents from across Boston for an evening of meaningful conversation and on-the-spot support.”

Residents are encouraged to come prepared to ask questions and receive information on a broad range of city topics, such as youth employment opportunities, resources for small businesses, property tax relief and exemptions for older adults and homeowners, housing resources, and community safety initiatives. Community members will also be able to learn more about Boston Family Days, Community Safety, Boston Rodent Action Plan, and White Stadium, among other initiatives. Additionally, Boston 311 will be on-site to create and look up service requests, and residents can learn how to use the Boston 311 mobile app as a tool to stay connected to City Hall. Neighborhood liaisons will be present to engage with constituents.

Departments attending Mayor’s Office Hours include 311, Age Strong Commission, Assessing, Boston Police Department, Boston Public Schools, Boston Public Health Commission, Inspectional Services Department, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Advancement, Office of Housing Stability/Mayor’s Office of Housing, Office of Neighborhood Services, Streets, Public Works, Registry: Birth, Death, and Marriage, Veterans’ Services, Boston Water and Sewer, and Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA).

During Office Hours, there will be engaging and fun activities for children led by The Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) City Hall Childcare Program. Refreshments and free giveaways will be available throughout the event.

For more information and updates, visit boston.gov/officehours, contact the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services at 617-635-4500 or call 311.