Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Summer Swim Safe Grant Applications Are Now Open

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Human Services Cabinet, in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), announced the opening of applications for the Swim Safe Boston Summer Grant. This grant will provide $150,000 to support organizations working to expand access to swim lessons during the summer months. The funding comes from the BCYF and Human Services FY26 Operating budget.

“Learning to swim is a critical life skill that helps our young people safely enjoy Boston’s pools and beaches,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With applications now open for the Swim Safe Boston Summer Grant, we’re expanding access to high-quality swim instruction and water safety education to keep our community safe. I encourage community organizations to apply and join this effort to support Boston’s youth.”

The Swim Safe Summer Grant is designed to reduce drowning risks and eliminate barriers that prevent children and families from learning critical water safety skills. Swim Safe Boston is a coordinated effort dedicated to expanding equitable access to high-quality swim instruction and drowning prevention education for Boston youth.

“Our Swim Safe grants continue to strengthen Boston’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to this essential life skill,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “Our partners reflect our shared commitment to protect and empower our communities.”

By partnering directly with trusted community organizations, the program delivers structured beginner swim lessons to young people who may otherwise face barriers to access. Through these partnerships, participating organizations are able to provide their constituents with critical life-saving skills while strengthening youth development programming within their communities.

“We are proud to continue our investment in water equity with this latest round of grants,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “By providing free and inclusive access to swimming, BCYF and our partners are removing barriers and ensuring that high-quality aquatics programming is available to every family in our city, regardless of their zip code.”

"For years, water access has been part of the Boston Explorers summer experience, but this year, thanks to the Swim Safe grant, we were able to take this a step further. In addition to offering beach and pool experiences throughout the summer, we integrated structured swim lessons that helped to develop swim skills and water safety awareness in partnership with the YMCA,” said Christine Dixon, Executive Director of Boston Explorers, Inc. “We saw some campers advance levels over the course of the summer, and even more powerful, we watched young people who once hesitated at the edge of the pool grow in confidence and joy. Swim Safe didn’t just support recreation - it helped equip our youth with life-saving skills and the foundation for a lifelong love of the water."

The grant period runs from June 1, 2026 through August 31, 2026, and all applications must be submitted by Monday, March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM. Funding is available only for programs that provide free swim instruction to Boston youth. Other aquatics programming, including intermediate, advanced, or adult swim lessons are not eligible for funding under this grant.

ABOUT THE HUMAN SERVICES CABINET

The Human Services cabinet oversees six departments that provide direct services to Boston residents: Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Library, Age Strong Commission, Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement, Office of Returning Citizens and the Office of Veterans’ Services. The mission of the Human Services cabinet is to provide equitable access to high quality services, resources, and opportunities so that every Boston resident - especially those with the greatest needs - has what they need to thrive. In pursuit of this mission, the departments in the Human Services Cabinet meet residents where they are - in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities - to break down barriers to critical resources.

ABOUT BOSTON CENTERS FOR YOUTH & FAMILIES

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.