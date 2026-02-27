Professional Probation Recommended for Attorney Whose Briefs Had AI-Generated Fake Quotes

(Subscription required) A State Bar Court judge on Wednesday approved the disciplinary agreement between bar attorneys and Amir Mostafavi, which includes a stayed one-year license suspension, required ethics school attendance and mandated coursework on “the risks and benefits of the use of AI tools in legal work.”

