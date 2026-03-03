Skribe Closes $5.5M Seed Round to Build the Deposition Intelligence Platform

Skribe’s testimony intelligence platform turns depositions into dynamic video, transcripts, and AI insights. The Future of Capturing Legal Testimony!

Skribe is building the Deposition Intelligence Platform to embed structured testimony data into modern litigation workflow.

Every deposition generates high value data. The company that structures and owns that layer inside litigation workflow will define the next era of legal technology.” — Tom Irby

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skribe today announced the completion of its $5.5M Seed investment phase, marking its transition from early validation to focused scale as it advances its effort to modernize the infrastructure behind legal testimony within the $15B+ U.S. deposition market.A Structural Opportunity:Every litigation matter depends on testimony. Yet the infrastructure supporting that moment has seen limited innovation for decades. Court reporting remains largely manual, fragmented, and disconnected from modern legal workflow, even as millions of depositions are conducted annually across the United States.Skribe was founded on a simple premise: the first platform to convert testimony into structured, reusable intelligence will sit at the center of modern litigation.Early Traction and Validation:Since its launch, Skribe has demonstrated meaningful early traction:• 1,100+ attorneys across 40+ states have used the platform for live, on-the-record depositions.• Revenue pace in the seven figures with strong margins, driven by a focused go-to-market strategy targeting plaintiff personal injury firms.• 7,000+ testimony clips created post-deposition, with attorneys actively searching, tagging, and sharing testimony within active cases.• 30+ attorney angel investors investing alongside institutional backers.These are not pilots. They are real proceedings embedded in real litigation.The Deposition Intelligence Platform:Rather than incrementally improving a legacy service, Skribe is building a Deposition Intelligence Platform that reimagines testimony as structured data embedded directly into litigation workflow.The platform combines digital capture, human-verified transcripts, and AI-powered tools that allow attorneys to search, clip, analyze, and leverage testimony across the lifecycle of a case. Each deposition strengthens the underlying data layer, creating a compounding intelligence advantage over time.“The opportunity is bigger than modernizing a legacy process,” said Tom Irby, CEO and Co-Founder of Skribe. “We are building infrastructure that turns testimony into structured intelligence. As that intelligence compounds and becomes embedded in legal workflow, it creates leverage that did not previously exist in litigation. We believe the company that owns that layer will help define the next era of legal technology.”Focused Entry, Expanding Strategy:Skribe’s initial traction is concentrated in the plaintiff personal injury segment, where deposition volume, cost pressure, and fast turnaround directly affect case momentum. By combining rapid transcript delivery with testimony intelligence that can be searched, clipped, and analyzed immediately, Skribe has established a strong foothold. That focused wedge now supports a segmented expansion strategy into defense firms, insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and enterprise legal departments.Each deposition also creates a natural distribution loop as opposing counsel and co-counsel experience the platform firsthand, enabling organic adoption across firms and cases.With its Seed phase complete, Skribe is focused on operational maturity, repeat engagement, and building the platform foundation required for durable, long-term scale.Backed by Institutional Investors and Industry Insiders:Skribe’s Seed round brought together institutional venture capital and a coalition of legal professionals. Golden Section invests in enduring B2B software companies alongside founders. “Skribe is transforming how testimony is captured and leveraged through an AI-first platform that is faster, more affordable, and expands access to justice,” said Dougal Cameron, Managing Partner. The LegalTech Fund partners with companies redefining the practice of law and brings deep domain expertise to Skribe’s growth. Long View Tech Ventures backs founders building sustainable, category-defining businesses aligned with long-term impact.More than 30 attorneys have invested personally in Skribe, signaling conviction from practitioners across the legal ecosystem.About Skribe:Skribe is building the Deposition Intelligence Platform, enabling attorneys to capture, analyze, and strategically leverage testimony with speed, clarity, and intelligence. Founded by Tom Irby and Karl Seelbach and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Skribe serves litigation teams nationwide. For more information, visit skribe.ai.

