Skribe AI Secures Strategic Investment from The LegalTech Fund to Reinvent Remote Depositions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skribe.AI , the Austin-based legal tech startup, is proud to announce a significant new investment from The LegalTech Fund (TLTF), a partner for companies transforming the world of law. This funding marks an important endorsement of Skribe's mission to revolutionize the deposition process for litigators with an advanced, AI-powered platform."The LegalTech Fund's investment in Skribe is a testament to our shared vision of transforming the legal industry," said Tom Irby, CEO of Skribe AI. "Their expertise and network will be invaluable as we continue to grow our offering to more litigation firms and aim to set new standards in the power of AI in legal tech."The LegalTech Fund, known for its focus on supporting startups spearheading advancements within the legal technology sector, was particularly impressed by Skribe's application of AI to streamline the capture, creation, and analysis of deposition-related media. By combining capital with their seasoned community of experts, TLTF enables companies like Skribe AI to enhance the efficiency of legal services while driving down costs.“TLTF is committed to investing in companies that are transforming the world of law and Skribe is redefining the standard for capturing and analyzing critical testimony,” said Zach Posner, Managing Director of The LegalTech Fund. “This will allow for reduced costs and greater efficiency in the legal system, creating transparency that is essential in increasing access to legal services.”For more information on Skribe AI's partnership with The LegalTech Fund or to learn about Skribe's offerings, please contact:Tom Irby, CEOSkribe AI[contact@skribe.ai][1-201-801-3414]Visit Skribe AI on LinkedIn: [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/skribe-ai/ About Skribe AISkribe AI is dedicated to modernizing the deposition process, providing litigators with the means to capture, share, and analyze testimony more efficiently. With Zoom-powered software and AI-based offerings, Skribe offers a cost-effective, rapid alternative to traditional court reporting.About The LegalTech FundThe LegalTech Fund (TLTF) is the first and only standalone venture fund focused on the legaltech vertical. Based in South Florida, it is a category-defining venture fund that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to transform the world of law, accelerate innovation, and create greater access to legal services.

