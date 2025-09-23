Golden Section Invests in Skribe.ai

Skribe’s testimony intelligence platform turns depositions into dynamic video, transcripts, and AI insights. Skribe.ai: The first testimony intelligence platform for the legal industry.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skribe.ai , the legal tech company redefining how testimony is captured, analyzed, and shared, today announced that Golden Section , a Houston based venture capital firm, has invested in its Seed Extension round. The investment underscores confidence in Skribe’s vision to become the category leader in testimony intelligence.Founded by attorney Karl Seelbach and former court reporting firm owner Tom Irby, Skribe.ai combines video first workflows and AI powered tools to eliminate the delays and costs of traditional court reporting. Attorneys use Skribe to schedule, capture, and instantly access interactive video transcripts of depositions, examinations under oath, and other testimony events.“Golden Section is more than an investor. They are a partner that understands how to scale SaaS companies and build category defining businesses,” said Tom Irby, CEO & Co Founder of Skribe.ai. “Their support fuels our mission to modernize court reporting, accelerate access to justice, and build the foundation for the world’s first testimony intelligence platform .”“We love what Skribe is building and see a strong path ahead,” said Dougal Cameron, CEO and Co Founder of Golden Section. “The fit between their solution and the market is clear, and we believe the opportunity to further leverage AI will only accelerate their growth. Skribe is well positioned to scale responsibly and redefine how the legal industry approaches testimony.”The Seed Extension round strengthens Skribe’s runway ahead of a planned priced round in 2026. Funds will be used to expand adoption among attorneys, accelerate development of Skribe’s AI driven features, and build enterprise grade infrastructure for national scale.Skribe has already processed thousands of deposition hours, with hundreds of attorneys and law firms using the platform nationwide. In addition, Skribe recently launched its AI-Only Pilot Program, giving firms a powerful and compliant pathway to leverage AI in testimony capture.About Skribe.aiSkribe.ai is transforming how the legal system captures, analyzes, and shares testimony. Its video first, AI powered platform reduces costs, speeds up case timelines, and increases access to justice. With adoption across hundreds of law firms and attorneys, Skribe is building the industry’s first testimony intelligence platform, empowering legal teams to leverage data, insights, and video transcripts in ways never before possible.For more information, visit www.skribe.ai About Golden SectionGolden Section is a Houston based investment firm that combines venture capital, credit, and product expertise to help early stage B2B software founders grow sustainably. Founded in 2011, the firm manages more than $90M across two funds with a portfolio generating over $200M in annualized revenue. Under the leadership of CEO Dougal Cameron, Golden Section partners with founders to scale responsibly and achieve meaningful exits.For more information, visit www.goldensection.com Media ContactTom IrbyCEO & Co Founder, Skribe.ai📧 tom@skribe.ai

