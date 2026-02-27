NCDA&CS rebrands grant program as NCAIR

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is announcing a rebranded and streamlined grant program – NCAIR – that supports agricultural research and the state’s agricultural economy.

The program previously awarded funding through three areas of focus – the Bioenergy Research Initiative, the New and Emerging Crops Program and Innovations to Advance the Agriculture Economy. Those initiatives are now known solely as North Carolina Agriculture Innovations & Research or NCAIR.

This grant program was established in 2013 by the North Carolina legislature to support the research and development of agricultural and forestry-based feedstock for bioenergy production within the state. In 2018, the program expanded to include new and emerging crop research and promotion. Most recently, in 2024, the General Assembly again expanded the scope of the program to include projects that support agriculture innovation and technologies.

“NCAIR is replacing those three areas of focus with an umbrella-style approach that better encompasses all the goals and vision for this program,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I am grateful for the legislature’s continued investment in agriculture advancements.”

The rebranding stems from many conversations about the direction of the program, possible improvements and previous challenges encountered throughout the years.

“When I took over this role, I spoke with many people around the department and those directly involved with the program about what this program does well, what could be improved and how to go about making positive impactful changes,” said Charles Fletcher, director of Agricultural Project Management. “As we move forward to a better tomorrow, we hope NCAIR can be a cog in the wheel that helps North Carolina agriculture blossom.”

This rebranding aims to alleviate the confusion around the acronyms of the program. A new name also more clearly conveys the broad scope of NCAIR – to support all innovations and research in agriculture throughout North Carolina.