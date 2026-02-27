WE WHO REMAIN by Actor Osy Ikhile Debuts March 4 on GlobalComix

We Who Remain #1

A New Mythic Sci-Fi Series From Osy Ikhile, Built on Character, Conflict, and Cosmic Rupture

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Shadow Crown Comics comes WE WHO REMAIN —a bold new mythic sci-fi comics series launching Wednesday exclusively on GlobalComix.Created by British actor, producer, and filmmaker Osy Ikhile (Black Mirror, All American), and brought to life by the Marvida brothers—artist and letterer Mark Marvida (The Crying Boy, Pocus Hocus) and colorist Marvin Marvida (Spectrum)—the series unfolds across a world divided between neon futurism and ancient magic, grounded in emotional consequence and character-driven stakes.Series synopsis: Across a divided world, where the neon towers of the Corelands pierce the sky, and the ancient spirits of the Hollow Wilds whisper through the dark, six broken strangers are pulled together by a force they don’t understand. Haunted by loss and marked by pain, they are led by the fading echo of Elara, a guardian of light, into a fight for humanity’s last breath. But the enemy waiting for them isn’t a beast or a machine. It’s Dalia, Elara’s sister, her equal, her opposite, who has returned to destroy the balance in life itself. As cities burn and the earth trembles, the group must confront the ghosts of their own pasts and the truth that power never comes without a wound. Their path will take them through the wreckage of civilization, through corrupted citadels of metal and arenas drenched in blood, toward the final confrontation between two gods who were once one. When the light finally fades, will the world end, or will it awaken?For Ikhile, the story has been evolving for years.“I grew up on horror, sci-fi, and superhero stories, but I never saw worlds that looked like the one in my head,” he said. “I sketched these characters years ago, and after looking back at them during the summer, the stories started to form, and their struggles mirrored things I’d been through myself. The story began as a TV series, but at some point, I realised no one else was going to make it for me, so I decided to move to another medium I love instead. This format let me dive deeper into the themes I care about: identity, inner conflict, and the resilience that comes from surviving hard moments. All wrapped up in creative fulfilment that came with world-building.”That long-term dedication carries through the art as well, Mark Marvida explained, “WE WHO REMAIN is more than a sci-fi story—it’s the result of years of practice, passion, and dedication. Every page carries a piece of my journey as an artist. I’m grateful for the support and especially to our writer, whose vision helped shape this into the most powerful book I’ve ever worked on.”WE WHO REMAIN is rooted in personal history, threading cyberpunk, dark fantasy, and myth into a cohesive narrative shaped by the team’s cinematic approach to worldbuilding. For readers of Saga, The Wicked + The Divine, East of West, and Monstress, this exciting tale taps the same vein of myth, futurism, and emotional intensity.Established in 2025, Shadow Crown Comics is a creator-driven comics publisher grounded in a deep respect for the medium and world-building. The publisher focuses on developing original worlds through long-form, character-led narratives designed to translate across multiple storytelling mediums.WE WHO REMAIN #1 drops exclusively on GlobalComix on Wednesday, March 4, 2026: https://globalcomix.com/a/shadowcrown For more information, visit shadowcrowncomics.com and follow www.shadowcrowncomics.com or visit the Shadow Crown Comics Instagram for the latest news.

