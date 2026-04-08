White Cat Entertainment Brings On Shoshin Creative Lab’s Rylend Grant as Head of IP Development

(Left to right) Chris Mancini and Rylend Grant

Founder and Creator Chris Mancini Expands IP Across the Established Multi-Platform Slate

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2020, White Cat Entertainment has built an amazing slate of original, high-concept stories across graphic novels, podcasts, books, and film-ready concepts, each developed with expansion across multiple platforms in mind.Now, the creator-led studio founded by Chris Mancini is expanding its business model with the launch of a creative solutions division with Rylend Grant, Managing Partner at Shoshin Creative Lab, as Head of IP Development.Mancini spoke of the partnership: “I’m thrilled to have Rylend and the Shoshin Creative Lab helping guide the White Cat Entertainment slate. They bring years of experience across the entertainment industry, with a clear understanding of what makes a story work and how to position it beyond the page. Rylend operates comfortably as both a creative and an executive, which makes him especially valuable in navigating both sides of the business. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”Rylend Grant is a writer, producer, and development strategist working across film, television, comics, and digital media. As managing partner of Shoshin Creative Lab, he has developed projects for companies including Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, LEGO, and Funny or Die, and spent over 15 years working with collaborators including J.J. Abrams, Ridley Scott, and Justin Lin. He is also a Ringo Award-winning comic creator and publisher at Half Evil Comics.Grant added, “I’m incredibly excited to step in as Head of IP Development for White Cat Entertainment. The bold and innovative work Chris Mancini and company have been doing for years in the print, comics, and podcasting spaces will translate beautifully onto screens of all shapes and sizes. Hollywood is thirsty for fun, challenging, and thought-provoking content. This is it. Here we come.”Through this collaboration, White Cat Entertainment expands its development capabilities with Grant’s creative solutions arm, overseeing projects and positioning them for adaptation across its slate.Key properties include LONG AGO AND FAR AWAY, a fantasy-comedy with franchise and animation potential; RISE OF THE KUNG FU DRAGON MASTER, a high-concept action-comedy suited for film and series adaptation; Alpha Cat, an all-ages sci-fi adventure positioned for publishing, animation, and licensing expansion; Pacify Me: A Handbook for the Freaked Out New Dad, a comedy memoir with television potential; and audio-driven properties including Conversations From the Abyss, an episodic horror anthology ideal for streaming adaptation, and The Quiet Journeys of Professor Atwood, a hybrid narrative series with opportunities across audio, publishing, and animated formats.White Cat Entertainment is a content and publishing company founded in 2020 by writer, director, and producer Chris Mancini, which recently expanded its comics and graphic novel publishing footprint through a deal with Massive Publishing, which includes Long Ago & Far Away, Rise of the Kung Fu Dragon Master, and Alpha Cat.White Cat Entertainment is actively engaging partners across publishing, film, television, and digital media.

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