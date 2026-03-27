Members of The Gits and Crackerbash Take on PNW Tour

A Pacific Northwest Tour Shaped by Legacy, Grounded in a Sound That Never Stopped Evolving

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Grunge” became a ubiquitous term and now reemerges through pressings, ephemera, and other artifacts, reflecting renewed interest in collectibility and tangible media.In the early ’90s, The Gits, Crackerbash, and Victims Family shared stages across the Pacific Northwest, part of a circuit that commercialized a scene not easily defined. It was less a genre than a movement, with many bands existing outside a single mold.Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and Sean Croghan (Crackerbash) never stopped. They kept playing, writing, refining, and redefining. What exists in them now isn’t a preserved moment, but something that outlived its framework. The music carried on, evolving past the conditions that burned out.Ralph Spight (Victim's Family) of The Freak Accident moves in with that same refusal to settle. One of San Francisco’s most inventive guitarists, he toured the U.S. and Europe with Victims Family and later played with Jello Biafra, pushing everything forward without compromise.This tour brings them back into the room together, not as a return, but as a continuation. Five shows across Oregon and Washington. No distance between band and audience. No excess. No filter. Just the work, loud and immediate, existing in real time. TV 1984 is an Oakland-based project created by Steve Moriarty and Sammy Salazar, pushing heavy psychedelic noise rock through drums, bass, and total improvisation. Raw and instinct-driven, the sound takes shape in real time, built on repetition and distortion rather than structure. The Mistons are a Portland, Oregon-based punk/garage rock duo formed in 2017 by veteran musicians Sean Croghan (Crackerbash, Jr. High) and Micah Kassell. Known for a raw, high-intensity sound and political, observational lyrics, they released their debut album, World of Convenience, in 2021, and continue to release music, including a 2025 single on Nadine Records.The Freak Accident is a San Francisco-based demented vaudeville punk trio led by Ralph Spight (Victims Family, Jello Biafra + GSM), blending punk, surf, pop, and math-driven structures into something unpredictable and off-center. The sound shifts without warning, moving between precision and collapse, with a tragicomic edge that never settles into one place. Albums are available on Alternative Tentacles Records.———————PACIFIC NORTHWEST TOUR 2026Friday, April 24Portland, OR @ No FunTV 1984, The Mistons, & The Freak AccidentSaturday, April 25Seattle, WA @ Slim’sTV 1984, The Mistons, & The Freak AccidentSunday, April 26Tacoma, WA @ The ValleyTV 1984, The Mistons, & The Freak AccidentFriday, May 1Olympia, WA @ Rhythms CoffeeTV 1984 & The MistonsSaturday, May 2Portland, OR @ Hawthorne HideawayTV 1984 & W. Silvernegel———————All shows are all-ages or venue-dependent. Follow local listings for set times and updates.Follow TV 1984, The Mistons, and The Freak Accident for updates, new releases, and new limited record runs, available at each show. Each band continues to operate independently, keeping the connection between artist and audience immediate and tangible.

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