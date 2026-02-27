Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enforcement Runs Throughout March

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota will have increased patrols throughout the month of March as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. The effort is focused on removing impaired drivers from the road and preventing alcohol and drug-related crashes.

During the enforcement period, officers will be watching for drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. The increased law enforcement presence also serves as a visible deterrent, reminding motorists that impaired driving will not be tolerated.

"Every impaired driver we stop is a potential crash prevented," said Lt. Tracy Nelson with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Office. "Extra patrols throughout March are focused on protecting families, friends and neighbors who rely on us to keep roadways safe."

In support of the enforcement effort, the campaign will also debut new creative messaging that highlights the gap between perception and reality when it comes to impaired driving. The messaging emphasizes how alcohol and drugs slow reaction time and distort perception, dramatically increasing the risk of a crash.

Motorists are urged to plan a sober ride if they will be impaired by alcohol or drugs. Options include designating a sober driver, arranging a ride with a friend or family member, using a ride service or utilizing ND Sober Ride over the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is part of North Dakota's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries statewide.