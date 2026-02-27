SBSC Hosts Pathways to Bench Program

The San Bernardino Superior Court is proud to announce a unique opportunity for individuals interested in pursuing a judicial career. On March 9th, the court will host the Pathways to the Bench program at the San Bernardino Justice Center. This panel aims to provide insights and guidance for those considering a future on the bench.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.