SBSC Hosts Pathways to Bench Program

The San Bernardino Superior Court is proud to announce a unique opportunity for individuals interested in pursuing a judicial career. On March 9th, the court will host the Pathways to the Bench program at the San Bernardino Justice Center. This panel aims to provide insights and guidance for those considering a future on the bench.

