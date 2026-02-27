Near-term improvements completed near Loop 303/US 60 interchange

PHOENIX – Interim changes to help improve traffic flow at and near the Loop 303 interchange with US 60 (Grand Avenue) in Surprise have been completed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The improvements include additional turn lanes from east- and westbound Grand Avenue to 163rd Avenue, west of the Loop 303 interchange. Crews also expanded the southbound Loop 303 off-ramp by adding a third left turn lane onto Grand Avenue.

Work on the $1.8 million project started last September. Final lane striping and other pavement marking work was completed early this morning (Friday, Feb. 27).

ADOT has partnered with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), the Valley’s metropolitan planning organization, and the City of Surprise to make these interim improvements near the busy Loop 303/US 60 interchange.

Other completed improvements include widening the southbound Loop 303 on-ramp from Grand Avenue to provide more room for traffic to merge and adding an eastbound US 60 right-turn lane approaching Loop 303.

Long-term improvements at the interchange will be studied and planned for construction under MAG’s Proposition 479 freeway funding program. Potential future improvements include changing the configuration of the interchange and constructing new on- and off-ramps to travel over the nearby BNSF Railway tracks. MAG’s program currently identifies construction of long-term improvements to start in fiscal year 2033.

