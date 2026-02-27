Maine School Transportation Safety Commission Now Accepting Public Comment

The work of the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission is officially underway following the first meeting of the Commission on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The Commission was established via Executive Order in January 2026 following the tragic deaths of two Maine students in transportation-related incidents. Ten Commission members, including representatives from the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Maine Department of Public Safety, and Maine Department of the Secretary of State, will review current school transportation protocols in Maine in an effort to identify changes and/or improvements.

Per the Executive Order, the Commission is tasked with:

Reviewing current statutes and regulations related to safety standards, protocols, and school bus driver training and ensuring clear communication of these requirements to all school districts.

Producing an updated set of best practices for school bus safety and disseminating it to all school districts.

Identifying changes or improvements needed in school transportation rules to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, staff, and drivers.

Identifying school bus safety features that can be installed, upgraded, or replaced, including door anti-pinch sensors and control (crossing) arms.

Encouraging and assisting school districts in the effective communication of school bus safety information to students and families.

Confirming that school districts have a process to complete, on a semi-annual basis, school bus safety training checklists.

Identifying training needs for bus drivers and a mechanism for this training to be provided to all school transportation units.

The Maine DOE has established a webpage for the Maine School Transportation Safety Commission where the Commission’s meeting schedule, as well as related materials, will be posted. The Commission is currently scheduled to meet on March 13, 19, and 27, 2026—with options for both in-person (Fallen Heroes Meeting Room, 45 Commerce Drive, Augusta, ME 04330) and via Zoom (links to come) attendance for members of the public.

Members of the public may also submit questions/comments for the Commission’s consideration at transportationsafety.gov@maine.gov or through the form available on the webpage.

A final report by the Commission is due to the Governor and Maine State Legislature by April 30, 2026.