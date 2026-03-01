(W)right On Communications CEO Grant Wright Named One of Canada’s Global Executives

(W)right On Communications CEO Grant Wright named a Canada's Global Executive

Recognition by Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service highlights cross-border leadership and commitment to supporting Canadian companies expanding into the U.S.

I’m honored to support Canadian companies investing in U.S. growth for the benefit of American communities and the broader business climate,” — Grant Wright, CEO, (W)right On Communications

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Wright, CEO of (W)right On Communications , has been named one of Canada’s Global Executives, a designation awarded by the Senior Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles in recognition of his professional achievement and commitment to serving as a strategic advisor to Canadian companies in the U.S. market.Canada’s Global Executives is a network of accomplished business leaders and “friends of Canada” who advise Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service and mentor promising Canadian companies expanding internationally.The World Trade Center Los Angeles’ 2025 Foreign Direct Investment report estimates that Southern California is home to more than 1,100 Canadian-owned companies generating $6.2 billion in local wages.“I’m honored to support Canadian companies investing in U.S. growth for the benefit of American communities and the broader business climate,” said Wright. “As a Canadian MBA who has worked on both sides of the border, I’ve seen how important local insight and strategic stakeholder alignment are to successful market entry.”Wright leads (W)right On Communications, an integrated strategic communications agency advising public and private sector organizations across infrastructure, clean energy, public-private partnerships and complex regulatory environments. His work frequently involves aligning government entities, private investors, community stakeholders and media, a skillset particularly relevant for Canadian companies navigating U.S. expansion. Globally, he has served on the executive committee of the International Public Relations Network’s board and chaired its North American chapter.Canada’s Global Executives are not employees or contractors of the Government of Canada, are not compensated for their participation and commit to ethical business practices and transparency in avoiding conflicts of interest. The designation recognizes both business accomplishment and a willingness to give back by supporting Canadian commercial success abroad.Wright maintains strong ties to Canada through longstanding professional and personal relationships and as an alumni of the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University. In addition to advising Canadian firms entering the U.S., he is actively engaged in civic and cross-border initiatives in Southern California, including culture, travel and sport and looks forward to welcoming Team Canada to the San Diego region ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.“With economic integration between Canada and the United States under pressure, trusted advisors who understand both countries play an important role,” Wright added. “I look forward to using my experience and helping Canadian companies establish and grow their U.S. presence.”For more information about Canada’s Global Executives, visit the Trade Commissioner Service: www.tradecommissioner.gc.ca About (W)right On CommunicationsFounded in 1998, (W)right On Communications is a strategic communications and public relations firm headquartered in San Diego, California. Recognized as one of America’s best PR agencies by Newsweek, Forbes and PRNEWS, the agency delivers creative, measurable results through integrated strategies that earn visibility in top-tier media and AI platforms. (W)right On Communications is also a proud member of the International PR Network (IPRN), a global consortium of more than 50 leading agencies in over 40 countries.

