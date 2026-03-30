(W)right On Communications Launches Specialized Agencies, WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal

(W)right On Communications CEO Grant Wright, WOC | Signal Managing Director Larry Smalheiser, WOC | Resonance Director David Cumpston and (W)right On Communications President Julie Wright

WOC | Resonance focuses on community trust environments, while WOC | Signal focuses on complex, high-stakes B2B environments.

WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal bring proven sector expertise to these environments, delivering specialized communications with trust and credibility as the throughline.” — Julie Wright

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (W)right On Communications , a strategic communications and public relations firm founded in 1998, has launched two new specialized agencies: WOC | Resonance , focused on community trust environments such as senior living, tourism and nonprofit organizations, and WOC | Signal , focused on complex, high-stakes B2B sectors including clean energy, advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity.Businesses and nonprofits now operate in highly-charged, trust-challenged environments. Research shows a widening trust gap between organizational leaders and their stakeholders, while artificial intelligence is elevating the role of public relations in shaping AI chatbot visibility, credibility and recommendations.“Community-serving organizations are under growing pressure to preserve stakeholder trust, while complex B2B companies have to work harder than ever to establish and maintain the credibility they need to scale,” said Julie Wright, president and founder of (W)right On Communications. “WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal bring proven sector expertise to these environments, delivering specialized communications with trust and credibility as the throughline.”WOC | Resonance focuses on stakeholder alignment first, amplification second, and is led by its Director David Cumpston. Cumpston brings more than 25 years of public relations and strategic communications experience, including four years with (W)right On Communications where he led the firm’s senior living, tourism, education and nonprofit practices. These now move under his leadership at WOC | Resonance. A native Texan, Cumpston spent the majority of his PR career in the San Francisco Bay area before relocating to San Diego five years ago.WOC | Signal sees credibility as foundational to growth in complex markets and is led by its Managing Director, Larry Smalheiser. Smalheiser is also a 25-year public relations and strategic communications executive with a Bay Area background. He began his career in technology PR in Japan and later held agency leadership roles in the United States before moving to San Diego where he served in executive and corporate communications at Sony Electronics. He joined (W)right On Communications in 2023 and led the firm’s B2B and technology practice, now operating as WOC | Signal.WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal share leadership, talent and infrastructure with (W)right On Communications, drawing on its nearly 30 years in business, and benefit from (W)right On Communications' shared expertise in AI visibility PR, creative strategy, crisis communications and executive media training and presentation coaching.“For nearly three decades, (W)right On Communications has helped organizations successfully navigate complexity, scrutiny and change for stakeholder benefit,” said CEO Grant Wright. “Today we’re refocusing this experience, our AI visibility expertise and trusted agency systems to help WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal address the evolving communications demands their client partners face.”About WOC | ResonanceWOC | Resonance is a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on community trust in human-centered environments. As a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications, founded in 1998, it serves senior living, travel and tourism, education and nonprofit organizations where reputation, stakeholder alignment and community perception are essential to growth. Learn more at www.wocresonance.com About WOC | SignalWOC | Signal is a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on complex, high-stakes B2B environments. As a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications, founded in 1998, it serves clean energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and other technical sectors where clarity, authority and precision communications shape how advanced technologies are understood, evaluated and adopted. WOC | Signal strengthens authority, visibility and stakeholder confidence across media, investor and AI-driven search environments. Learn more at www.wocsignal.com About (W)right On CommunicationsRecognized by Forbes, Newsweek, PRNEWS and others, (W)right On Communications is an award-winning strategic communications and public relations firm advising organizations operating in complex reputational and market environments where growth, scrutiny and stakeholder expectations intersect. Founded in 1998, the firm supports clients across North America and internationally. (W)right On Communications operates through two specialized agencies — WOC | Resonance and WOC | Signal — and provides shared expertise in crisis communications, creative strategy, AI visibility PR and executive media training. Learn more at https://wrightoncomm.com

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