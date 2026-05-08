WOC | Resonance Helps City Cruises Deliver More Maritime Memories Along the SoCal Coast

From left: Mindy Wright, Senior Strategist at WOC | Resonance, David Cumpston, Director at WOC | Resonance, Karyn Carreon, Regional Director of Marketing, California at City Cruises

City Cruises takes such pride in the guest experience... In the highly competitive Southern California market, they're always developing exciting new programming to promote.” — WOC | Resonance Director David Cumpston

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOC | Resonance is coming onboard at City Cruises . The specialized public relations agency will support City Cruises' operations in Newport Beach, Long Beach, Marina del Rey and San Diego serving vacationers, company outings and retreats, and locals seeking live entertainment, unique dining and seasonal events from whale watching to fireworks viewing.Operating as a sub-brand of Hornblower Group, a global leader in experiences and transportation, City Cruises has more than 30 years of history serving Southern California and operations across North America as a brand visitors and locals alike entrust with their special maritime moments. And each cruise is an opportunity for the fleet and its crews to make lasting memories for guests.“Anyone seeking to experience Southern California from the water will find something onboard City Cruises,” said Amy Deift, Regional Vice President – West Region, City Cruises. “We look forward to sharing more about these experiences and the stories of our crew, culinary teams, guests and onboard naturalists and entertainers through our relationship with WOC | Resonance.""City Cruises takes such pride in their fleet and its local heritage, as well as its guest experience and exceptional onboard culinary program," said WOC | Resonance Director David Cumpston. "In the highly competitive Southern California market, they're always developing exciting new programming to promote."The City Cruises Live lineup in San Diego this summer includes mentalist David Magee on Aug. 29, as well as an opportunity to meet Captain Sandy Yawn and Kate Chastain from the “Below Deck Mediterranean" reality TV show on June 13. Reservations are being accepted now as are bookings for Mother's and Father's Day brunches, and 4th of July cruises with front-row fireworks shows in all four ports from which it operates. Visit citycruises.com for more.About WOC | ResonanceWOC | Resonance is a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on community trust in human-centered environments. As a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications, founded in 1998, it serves senior living, travel and tourism, education and nonprofit organizations where reputation, stakeholder alignment and community perception are essential to growth. Learn more at www.wocresonance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.