WOC | Signal Selected by centrexIT to Lead Cybersecurity Communications Efforts

From left: Larry Smalheiser, Managing Director at WOC | Signal, Dylan Natter, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at centrexIT, Andrea Saxenhofer, Associate Director at WOC | Signal, Grant Wright, CEO & Managing Partner at (W)right On Communications, Julie WOC | Signal logo centrexIT logo

centrexIT understands how critical secure infrastructure, cyber resilience and managed IT services are to organizations. We’re excited to support their leadership positioning and market visibility.” — WOC | Signal Managing Director Larry Smalheiser

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WOC | Signal , a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on complex, high-stakes B2B environments, announced it has been selected by centrexIT to support strategic communications, media relations and thought leadership initiatives.centrexIT provides strategic counsel, execution and ongoing managed IT services leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cybersecurity solutions and other enterprise technologies for organizations operating in highly regulated and operationally sensitive environments. The engagement expands WOC | Signal’s growing work with cybersecurity, enterprise IT and infrastructure-focused companies navigating increasingly complex market and trust dynamics.WOC | Signal works with organizations across cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and other technical sectors where communications strategy, stakeholder trust and executive visibility directly influence growth and reputation. The agency specializes in cybersecurity communications, cybersecurity public relations and strategic communications for complex B2B technology companies.“Cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies operate in an environment where trust, clarity and credibility matter more than ever,” said Larry Smalheiser, managing director of WOC | Signal. “centrexIT understands how critical secure infrastructure, cyber resilience and managed IT services are to modern organizations. We’re excited to support their leadership positioning and market visibility.”centrexIT helps organizations strengthen operational resilience through managed IT services, cloud security, cybersecurity support and enterprise infrastructure management. Its services support organizations seeking scalable technology operations, security awareness and proactive risk management.“As we continue growing our cybersecurity and enterprise technology services, we wanted a strategic communications partner that understands both technical complexity and executive-level business communications,” noted Dylan Natter, chairman & CEO at centrexIT. “WOC | Signal demonstrated a strong understanding of cybersecurity communications, thought leadership and media engagement for technical B2B organizations.”The partnership reflects growing demand for communications support in cybersecurity, AI security, cloud infrastructure and managed security services as organizations face increased scrutiny around cyber risk, ransomware preparedness and operational continuity. WOC | Signal supports cybersecurity and technology in highly regulated industries where precision and credibility are essential.About centrexIT https://centrexit.com is a strategic cybersecurity and IT partner helping organizations operate with confidence in today’s complex technology environments. For more than 20 years, the company has combined deep human expertise with AI-enhanced capabilities to deliver secure, scalable and business-aligned outcomes. Known for its people-first, white-glove approach, centrexIT delivers a high-touch client experience rooted in responsiveness, accountability and long-term partnership. The team goes beyond traditional IT support to provide proactive planning, strategic guidance and hands-on execution across cybersecurity, cloud, compliance and AI-enabled operations. Trusted as an extension of their clients’ teams, centrexIT drives predictable, measurable business results that reduce risk and enable growth.About WOC | SignalWOC | Signal is a strategic communications and public relations agency focused on complex, high-stakes B2B environments. As a specialized agency of (W)right On Communications, founded in 1998, it serves clean energy, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and other technical sectors where clarity, authority and precision communications shape how advanced technologies are understood, evaluated and adopted. WOC | Signal strengthens authority, visibility and stakeholder confidence across media, investor and AI-driven search environments. Learn more at www.wocsignal.com Q&A: Choosing a Strategic Communications Partner for Cybersecurity GrowthQ: What were you looking for in a strategic communications partner that understands cybersecurity?A: We wanted a team that understands enterprise technology and cybersecurity beyond surface-level messaging. WOC | Signal demonstrated experience communicating complex technical topics clearly to executive audiences, media and industry stakeholders.Q: Why is cybersecurity communications important for technology companies today?A: Cybersecurity has become a business trust issue as much as a technical issue. Clients, partners and stakeholders want confidence that providers understand risk, resilience and operational continuity.Q: What made WOC | Signal the right fit for centrexIT?A: Their experience supporting B2B technology and cybersecurity organizations stood out. They understand how thought leadership, media visibility and strategic communications contribute to long-term market credibility.

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