7 Mindsets to Gather 250+ Educators at Mindsets University 2025

Two-day professional development experience offers practical strategies to build stronger school communities and enhance student well-being

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions, will bring together more than 250 education professionals at Mindsets University 2025, July 16-18 in Orlando, Florida. This signature professional development event breaks from conventional training formats, connecting educators with peers who share their passion for creating positive, high-impact learning environments and ridiculously amazing school cultures.

Mindsets University has been referred to as a life-changing experience where educators learn proven strategies to increase student attendance, engagement, and academic scores while also reducing behavior issues and even teacher burnout.

The conference will feature over two dozen breakout sessions focused on implementation best practices, student data insights, professional growth, mindset strategies, and more. Featured keynote presentations include acclaimed educator, author, and speaker Dr. Adam Dovico, who will share his expertise in education and leadership, and Scott Shickler, best-selling author and 7 Mindsets co-founder, and CEO.

For the first time, Mindsets University will run concurrently with the Ultimate Life Summit (ULS), 7 Mindsets’ annual youth empowerment conference, allowing educators to attend select ULS sessions and witness master teachers deliver mindset lessons to students—a remarkable opportunity to see the mindsets in action.

“Mindsets University gives educators space to step back from daily demands and reconnect with their core purpose in education," says Shickler. "When educators experience these mindset shifts firsthand, they return to their schools with renewed energy and practical tools that create lasting positive change for their students and communities."

New this year, a virtual registration option will provide remote attendees access to all main stage sessions, including the keynote addresses from Shickler and Dovico and featured presentations, making the experience accessible to educators who cannot attend in person.

Participants will consist of 7 Mindsets’ program users as well as educators and administrators interested in learning more about the company’s solutions, which include mindsets-based learning curriculum, student mental health platforms, and data measurement tools. Conference sessions will cover both product-specific implementation strategies and broader topics related to mindsets-based empowerment and student well-being.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional development, and data measurement tools that empower growth, drive measurable impact, and ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement and have been used by over 5 million students and educators in all 50 states.

