7 Mindsets Linked to Significant Gains in Academics, Behavior, Attendance, and Student Well-Being

Groundbreaking research in Hillsborough County Public Schools confirms the power of mindset-based instruction with enhanced student outcomes

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions, has released the results of a new independent study demonstrating that its curriculum delivers significant improvements in academic achievement, behavior, attendance, and well-being in elementary students — especially when implemented with robust professional learning and coaching. The study, independently reviewed by Instructure and determined to meet Level II ESSA evidence standards, places 7 Mindsets among an elite tier of programs with demonstrable impact.

Conducted during the 2022–2023 school year in Hillsborough County Public Schools, Florida's third-largest school district, the study analyzed data from more than 58,000 students across 110 schools. Results showed that schools using the 7 Mindsets curriculum with high levels of implementation support (termed “Gold” schools) experienced notably better student outcomes than schools with minimal or no support.

The key findings of the study are extensive and include academic gains in English and Math assessments, behavior improvements, and attendance increases. The findings also highlight the power of mindset instruction for students with greater initial challenges. For example, students with a history of suspension or chronic absenteeism showed outsized gains when supported with consistent mindset-based learning and coaching.

“This study reinforces that intentionally cultivating the right mindsets in young people changes everything,” said 7 Mindsets CEO Scott Shickler. “Our partners in Hillsborough County have demonstrated what’s possible when educators create environments where students learn to think differently about themselves, their futures, and their potential. The outcomes we’re seeing also reflect deeper engagement, stronger relationships, and greater resilience. That’s the transformational impact of mindset-based empowerment, and it inspires us to keep expanding this work so even more educators and students can experience life-changing results.”

“In Hillsborough County Public Schools, we’ve been focused on building a consistent, districtwide approach to student development—one that supports both academic growth, resilience, and positive mindsets,” said Julia Sarmiento-Cohen, Supervisor, Resiliency, Character, and Life Skills Education. “With 7 Mindsets, our schools are building a common language and shared purpose that reaches into classrooms, homes, and the broader community. The results show the difference that alignment and intentionality can make for all students, especially those who need these supports the most.”

The study, authored by Dr. Clark McKown, Associate Professor at Rush University Medical Center, employed a quasi-experimental pre/post design, controlling for demographic and baseline differences. It analyzed student outcomes using STAR and FAST assessments, administrative data, and Panorama surveys. Schools were categorized into Gold, Silver, or Comparison groups based on implementation fidelity and access to professional development and coaching.

Learn more about the 7 Mindsets efficacy research at www.7mindsets.com/research-results/.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets provides transformative, mindset-based empowerment and mental health learning solutions for schools and districts nationwide. The company’s solutions include comprehensive K–12 curricula, professional development, and data tools that foster student growth, well-being, and academic success. 7 Mindsets has empowered more than 5 million students and educators across all 50 states.

