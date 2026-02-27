OSA Weekly Update - 2/27/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Check out our new dashboards! Our goal is to improve transparency and accountability by making local government reporting compliance and financial data easier to access. The project includes two categories of dashboards: Reporting Compliance Dashboards, which provide compliance status information required for submissions, and Reporting Data Dashboards, which provide searchable financial data. You can view the dashboards on the OSA website. 2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement Fire relief associations using the services of a broker must complete a uniform Broker Certification Form (BC-1 Form) that’s provided by the OSA. The BC-1 Form must be completed before a relief association may enter into a business arrangement with a broker and must be completed annually thereafter. A copy of each completed form should be submitted to the OSA with the relief association’s annual reporting forms. Learn more about this reporting requirement on our Investment Basics – Broker Certification Form page. 3. Avoiding Pitfall: Multiple Signatures on Checks

Minnesota law has generally required multiple signatures on checks written by cities, towns, counties, or volunteer fire relief associations. In addition to being required by statute, multiple signatures are part of an entity’s internal controls. When more than one person signs a check, there is greater assurance that the claim is correct and that payment has been approved by the governing body.

Checks should never be pre-signed. Signing checks prior to approval by the governing body defeats this statutorily-mandated safeguard.

In addition, signature cards on file with the bank should be updated regularly so only those individuals currently authorized to sign checks are named. Verifying signatures should be part of the entity’s prompt review and verification of negotiated checks.