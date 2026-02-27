OSA Weekly Update - 2/27/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Multiple Signatures on Checks
4. Deadlines
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
Check out our new dashboards! Our goal is to improve transparency and accountability by making local government reporting compliance and financial data easier to access.
The project includes two categories of dashboards: Reporting Compliance Dashboards, which provide compliance status information required for submissions, and Reporting Data Dashboards, which provide searchable financial data.
You can view the dashboards on the OSA website.
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
Fire relief associations using the services of a broker must complete a uniform Broker Certification Form (BC-1 Form) that’s provided by the OSA. The BC-1 Form must be completed before a relief association may enter into a business arrangement with a broker and must be completed annually thereafter. A copy of each completed form should be submitted to the OSA with the relief association’s annual reporting forms.
Learn more about this reporting requirement on our Investment Basics – Broker Certification Form page.
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Multiple Signatures on Checks
Minnesota law has generally required multiple signatures on checks written by cities, towns, counties, or volunteer fire relief associations. In addition to being required by statute, multiple signatures are part of an entity’s internal controls. When more than one person signs a check, there is greater assurance that the claim is correct and that payment has been approved by the governing body.
Checks should never be pre-signed. Signing checks prior to approval by the governing body defeats this statutorily-mandated safeguard.
In addition, signature cards on file with the bank should be updated regularly so only those individuals currently authorized to sign checks are named. Verifying signatures should be part of the entity’s prompt review and verification of negotiated checks.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
4. Deadlines
2025 Law Enforcement Agency Asset Forfeiture Reporting by February 27, 2026
Remember to report all forfeitures (pursued under state and federal law) with a 2025 final disposition to the OSA by February 27, 2026. Final disposition is when an action has been taken on the property (i.e., vehicle is sold, cash is distributed, property is returned to owner, etc.). Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Incident Reporting form are available on the OSA website.
If your agency had no forfeitures with a 2025 final disposition, you’ll still need to log in to SAFES, select the Forms tab, then the 2025 tab, and select the button labeled "I have not disposed or forfeited any property in 2025” by February 27, 2026. Entities with forfeitures to report for the year 2025 should NOT check this box.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including: Name, title, entity mailing address and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Research Analyst Intermediate Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
2025 Annual Forfeiture Expenditures Reporting by February 27, 2026
Law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities, remember to report expenditure of forfeited property proceeds, including proceeds received through state and federal forfeiture law to the OSA by February 27, 2026.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Expenditures form are available on the OSA website. Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including: Name, title, entity mailing address and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Research Analyst Intermediate Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.