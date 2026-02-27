PURE Medical Spa Expands Skincare Consultation Services and Introduces Introductory HydraFacial Program

PURE Medical Spa announces expanded skincare consultation services across Chicagoland locations.

Expanded skin analysis and physician-guided treatment planning now available at PURE locations in Chicago, Skokie, Roscoe Village, and Oak Brook.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE Medical Spa has announced the expansion of its customized skincare consultation services across all Chicagoland clinics, alongside the introduction of a structured introductory HydraFacial option designed to increase access to professional skin rejuvenation services.

This initiative reflects PURE’s continued focus on medically guided skincare, combining clinical evaluation, aesthetic technology, and personalized treatment planning under physician oversight.

The expanded consultation model provides patients with in-depth skin assessments performed by licensed medical professionals. Each evaluation considers skin type, texture, hydration levels, environmental factors, and long-term skin health goals before recommending a tailored treatment plan.

As part of this rollout, PURE Medical Spa is introducing a limited number of introductory HydraFacial appointments available at $99 at participating locations.

HydraFacial is a non-invasive, multi-step treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities, and infuse the skin with hydrating serums. The treatment is commonly sought by patients addressing concerns such as dullness, uneven tone, congestion, enlarged pores, and early signs of aging.

“Our goal is to elevate skincare through medically informed consultation and structured treatment planning,” said Dr. Danuta Kowalski, MD, Medical Director of PURE Medical Spa. “By expanding comprehensive skin consultations and offering an introductory HydraFacial option, we aim to provide an accessible entry point into clinical skincare while maintaining patient safety and personalized care.”

A Structured Approach to Skin Health

PURE Medical Spa integrates HydraFacial services into broader skincare strategies. Patients may receive recommendations that include:

• Medical-grade skincare regimens

• Microneedling

• Chemical peels

• IPL photofacial

• Injectable treatments where clinically appropriate

Each treatment plan is customized to align with the patient’s anatomy, skin condition, and long-term aesthetic objectives.

Available at All Chicagoland Locations

The expanded skincare consultation services and introductory HydraFacial appointments are now available at:

• North Dearborn (River North)

• Skokie (Old Orchard)

• Oak Brook Terrace

• Roscoe Village

All treatments are performed by licensed medical professionals under physician supervision in HIPAA-compliant clinical environments.

Appointments are scheduled in advance to ensure provider availability, with only a set number of introductory HydraFacial appointments allocated each week.



What Sets PURE Apart

PURE Medical Spa operates as a physician-supervised aesthetic practice focused on individualized treatment planning and patient care. The practice emphasizes:

• Board-certified physician oversight

• FDA-approved products

• Customized treatment planning

• Patient-focused clinical care

• Transparent consultation processes

About PURE Medical Spa

PURE Medical Spa is a physician-led aesthetic medicine practice headquartered in Chicago, IL, with multiple clinic locations across Illinois and Ohio. The practice provides injectable treatments, advanced skincare services, body contouring, and IV-based wellness services. All services are delivered by licensed medical professionals using FDA-approved products in medically supervised settings.

For more information, visit:

www.puremedicalspa.us

Media Contact

PURE Medical Spa, Public Relations

Website: www.puremedicalspa.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.