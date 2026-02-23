PURE Med Spa Expands Weekend Appointment Availability Across Chicagoland

PURE Med Spa’s Chicagoland clinic expands weekend appointment availability to improve patient access to physician-led care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE Med Spa today announced expanded appointment availability across its Chicagoland clinics, including increased weekday capacity and additional weekend scheduling at its Chicago, Skokie and Oakbrook locations.

The expansion is designed to improve patient access to physician-guided aesthetic and wellness services while accommodating growing demand throughout the region.

As part of the initiative, PURE Med Spa has added more Sunday appointment slots. Patients who schedule services on Sundays with a minimum purchase of $400 receive a $100 Off applicable to treatments performed that day.

“We recognize that many patients have limited availability during the traditional workweek,” said Dr. Danuta Kowalski, MD, Medical Director of PURE Med Spa. “By expanding weekend scheduling and enhancing appointment flexibility, we are making it easier for patients to access medically guided aesthetic and wellness care in a setting focused on safety and clinical oversight.”

The Chicago, Skokie and Oakbrook clinics will now offer:

Expanded weekday appointment availability

Increased weekend scheduling options

Sunday appointment access with patient appreciation credit

Continued physician-led care protocols

The organization reports that extended scheduling is part of a broader strategy to enhance convenience while maintaining medical standards and individualized treatment planning.

PURE Med Spa’s Chicagoland clinics provide physician-led aesthetic and wellness services under established medical protocols, emphasizing patient education, safety, and evidence-based treatment pathways.

Appointments can be scheduled directly through the official PURE Med Spa website.

About Pure Medical Spa

Pure Medical Spa is a Chicago-based, physician-led medical aesthetics and wellness practice offering advanced, science-backed treatments designed to support both aesthetic and overall health goals. With a focus on personalized care, medical expertise, and patient safety, Pure Medical Spa provides a range of services under the supervision of licensed medical professionals. The practice continues to expand access to high-quality care through innovative in-person and virtual treatment options.

