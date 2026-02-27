PURE Medical Spa Expands to Ohio with New Maumee Location, Bringing Aesthetic Services to Toledo and Northwest Ohio

PURE Medical Spa announces the opening of its new clinic at 5757 Monclova Rd, Maumee, Ohio.

PURE Medical Spa opens its first Ohio clinic at 5757 Monclova Rd, Maumee, offering FDA-approved injectable and aesthetic treatments to Northwest Ohio residents.

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PURE Medical Spa, an aesthetic medicine practice headquartered in Chicago, has officially opened its newest clinic at 5757 Monclova Rd, Suite 10, Maumee, OH 43537. This expansion marks PURE's first location outside the greater Chicago area and brings board-certified medical oversight, certified RN and NP injectors, and a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments to the Maumee, Toledo, and greater northwest Ohio community.

The new Maumee clinic is conveniently located near The Shops at Fallen Timbers and Arrowhead Park, with complimentary private parking directly in front of the suite. The clinic operates Thursday from 1 PM to 7 PM, Friday from 5 PM to 8 PM, Saturday from 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. The clinic is closed Monday through Wednesday and offers extended evening and weekend availability.

"Our mission has always been to provide personalized aesthetic care supported by medical oversight and patient safety standards. Expanding to Maumee allows us to serve patients in Northwest Ohio seeking professional aesthetic services in a clinical setting."

— PURE Medical Spa Leadership Team

Services Available at PURE Med Spa Maumee

The Maumee clinic offers a portfolio of treatments performed by licensed medical professionals under board-certified physician oversight:

Botox® and Dysport® injections for facial lines and wrinkles

Dermal fillers (Juvéderm® and Restylane®) for facial contouring and volume restoration

Lip enhancement treatments

PRP and PRF therapy for skin rejuvenation

Non-surgical submental contouring treatments

IV-based wellness services

HydraFacial, chemical peels, microneedling, laser hair removal, and IPL photofacial treatments

What Sets PURE Medical Spa Apart

PURE Medical Spa operates as a physician-supervised aesthetic practice focused on individualized treatment planning and patient care. Each treatment plan is developed based on the patient’s facial anatomy, skin condition, and aesthetic goals.

Injectable treatments are performed using FDA-approved products sourced through authorized medical supply channels. The clinic follows established sterilization protocols and HIPAA-compliant patient care standards.

The practice’s clinical team has extensive experience in aesthetic medicine and advanced injection techniques.

A Growing Presence

The Maumee location joins PURE's existing clinics across the Chicago metropolitan area, including North Dearborn (River North), Skokie, Oak Brook Terrace, and Roscoe Village. The addition of the Ohio clinic represents the company’s continued geographic expansion.

Booking and Contact Information

PURE Med Spa Maumee accepts scheduled appointments. Appointment availability is subject to provider scheduling. Advance booking is recommended to secure preferred times.

Address:

5757 Monclova Rd, Suite 10

Maumee, OH 43537

Phone:

(312) 312-7873

Website:

www.puremedicalspa.us/locations/maumee-toledo/

Hours of Operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Parking:

Complimentary private parking is available directly in front of the clinic suite.

Consultations:

Complimentary and confidential consultations are available by appointment or walk-in during operating hours.

About PURE Medical Spa

PURE Medical Spa is an aesthetic medicine practice headquartered in Chicago, IL, with clinic locations across Illinois and Ohio. The practice provides injectable treatments, medical-grade skincare, body contouring, IV-based wellness services, and physician-supervised aesthetic procedures.

All treatments at PURE are performed by licensed medical professionals under board-certified physician oversight using FDA-approved products. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment planning, patient safety, and natural-looking results.

For more information, visit www.puremedicalspa.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.