Dymax to Demonstrate Light-Curing Technologies for Electronics Assembly at the APEX EXPO 2026

Dymax will feature light-curing adhesives and equipment for electronics assembly at APEX EXPO 2026

Adhesives and equipment that address outgassing control, reliability, and performance requirements

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax , a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment , will exhibit at APEX EXPO 2026, held March 17–19, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visitors can find Dymax in booth 3405, where the company will present UV/LED light-curable solutions developed for electronics assembly and printed circuit board manufacturing.At the show, Dymax will conduct curing demonstrations focused on light-curable adhesives, coatings, and maskants used in electronics assembly to address common PCB-level challenges, including outgassing, component stability, and long-term reliability in demanding environments. A process demonstration using a Delta PVA 8 dispensing system will illustrate automated dispensing workflows used in printed circuit board assembly. Staking and bonding adhesives will be applied to glass substrates and encapsulants to flex circuits, then exposed to UV/LED light using a BlueWaveQX4 V2.0 LED curing unit to show how Dymax products achieve full polymerization in seconds as part of an integrated materials-and-equipment process.The adhesives featured are specified for applications where performance under challenging conditions is critical. These include low outgassing requirements for space and LEO electronics and conformal coatings that provide excellent electrical insulation and protect assemblies from moisture, heat, and other environmental stresses. Additional solutions on display will include formulations intended for wearable electronics developed without IBOA and with reduced skin-sensitizing ingredients, as well as SpeedMaskmaskants used to shield printed circuit boards prior to conformal coating and wave solder operations.Throughout the exhibition, Dymax technical representatives will be available to discuss application requirements, material selection, and process considerations with attendees.

