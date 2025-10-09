Dymax to Address Key Electronics Assembly Challenges with Light-Cure Solutions at SMTA International 2025

Experts to Discuss Adhesives, Equipment, and Process Design for PCB and Board-Level Applications

Electronics manufacturers need both speed and confidence in outcomes, which is why we focus on decreasing assembly times while improving reliability and long-term product performance.”
— Ginny Hogan, Business Development Sr. Manager, Dymax
TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at SMTA International 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois, October 21–23. Visit booth 2834 to see how Dymax technologies protect components from harsh environments, help meet regulatory requirements, and streamline assembly.

Products and Technologies on Display

Dymax will showcase its 9501-F-Z adhesive and 7501-T-UR-SC-Z coating, both formulated without Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO). These products support compliance with evolving regulations and align with customer needs for TPO-free UV/LED-curable materials for battery and PCB assemblies.

Attendees can learn more about Dymax 9483 and 9451 conformal coatings and SpeedMask® 9-20479-B-REV-A maskant that protect printed circuit boards and critical electronics from heat, corrosive chemicals, and moisture during processing and component life usage.

Also on display will be the BlueWave® QX4 V2.0 LED spot-curing system, which offers fast, precise curing in targeted areas to help reduce cycle times and increase throughput. In addition, a PVA Delta-8 selective coating and dispensing system will be in the booth to highlight accurate, programmable dispensing capabilities for electronics assembly workflows.

“Electronics manufacturers need both speed and confidence in outcomes,” said Ginny Hogan, Business Development Sr. Manager, Aerospace & Energy, Global, Dymax, “which is why we focus on decreasing assembly times while improving reliability and long-term product performance.”

Dymax Technical Experts will be available to provide guidance on product selection, curing-process design, and reliability considerations for PCB and board-level projects. Dymax light-curing solutions deliver proven performance across avionics, automotive, industrial, and related sectors.

Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-626-7623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dymax to Address Key Electronics Assembly Challenges with Light-Cure Solutions at SMTA International 2025

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-626-7623
Company/Organization
Dymax
318 Industrial Ln
Torrington, Connecticut, 06790
United States
+1 860-482-1010
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

Dymax

More From This Author
Dymax to Address Key Electronics Assembly Challenges with Light-Cure Solutions at SMTA International 2025
Dymax's New 9773 Ruggedized Adhesive Meets NASA ASTM E595 Low Outgassing
Discover Dymax Light-Cure Solutions for Tomorrow’s Technologies at MedTech Ireland
View All Stories From This Author