Dymax to Address Key Electronics Assembly Challenges with Light-Cure Solutions at SMTA International 2025

Experts to Discuss Adhesives, Equipment, and Process Design for PCB and Board-Level Applications

Electronics manufacturers need both speed and confidence in outcomes, which is why we focus on decreasing assembly times while improving reliability and long-term product performance.” — Ginny Hogan, Business Development Sr. Manager, Dymax

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax , a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at SMTA International 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois, October 21–23. Visit booth 2834 to see how Dymax technologies protect components from harsh environments, help meet regulatory requirements, and streamline assembly.Products and Technologies on DisplayDymax will showcase its 9501-F-Z adhesive and 7501-T-UR-SC-Z coating, both formulated without Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO). These products support compliance with evolving regulations and align with customer needs for TPO-free UV/LED-curable materials for battery and PCB assemblies.Attendees can learn more about Dymax 9483 and 9451 conformal coatings and SpeedMask9-20479-B-REV-A maskant that protect printed circuit boards and critical electronics from heat, corrosive chemicals, and moisture during processing and component life usage.Also on display will be the BlueWaveQX4 V2.0 LED spot-curing system, which offers fast, precise curing in targeted areas to help reduce cycle times and increase throughput. In addition, a PVA Delta-8 selective coating and dispensing system will be in the booth to highlight accurate, programmable dispensing capabilities for electronics assembly workflows.“Electronics manufacturers need both speed and confidence in outcomes,” said Ginny Hogan, Business Development Sr. Manager, Aerospace & Energy, Global, Dymax, “which is why we focus on decreasing assembly times while improving reliability and long-term product performance.”Dymax Technical Experts will be available to provide guidance on product selection, curing-process design, and reliability considerations for PCB and board-level projects. Dymax light-curing solutions deliver proven performance across avionics, automotive, industrial, and related sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.