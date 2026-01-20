Dymax at MD&M West 2026: Explore Current Light-Curing Technologies, Adhesives, and Equipment

Dymax Light-Curable Medical Device Adhesives Being Applied and Cured on a Tube Set

Dymax will feature light-curing technology for medical device assembly at MD&M West 2026

Adhesive-focused demonstrations, dispensing methods, and curing solutions for medical device assembly

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at MD&M West 2026, taking place February 3–5, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visit the company in Booth 2101 to explore light-curing innovations and discuss your projects with technical specialists.

At the show, Dymax will highlight light-curable, CMR- and TPO-free adhesives developed for medical device assembly, including products used for bonding, sealing, and coating applications. These adhesives will be shown in use with BlueWave® UV/Visible LED curing systems to illustrate how material selection and curing approach work together within a production environment.

The exhibit will include Dymax Encompass® light-curable adhesives, which incorporate See-Cure color-change and Ultra-Red® fluorescing. These formulations enable visual confirmation of adhesive placement before cure, verification of complete cure during exposure, and post-assembly inspection under low-intensity UV light, supporting process control and quality assurance in medical manufacturing.

The booth will also feature the company's hybrid light-curable adhesive platform, which combines the best qualities of anionic and free radical chemistries to support applications where light access may be limited. Methods for dispensing HLC™ adhesives will be demonstrated using syringe-based delivery and valve setups, supporting discussions on material handling, process control, and manufacturing flexibility.

In addition, cured adhesive samples will be available in multiple formats, including fluorescing and non-fluorescing materials, allowing visitors to evaluate cured adhesive characteristics, visual inspection features, and comparative performance attributes relevant to medical device assembly.

Dymax application specialists will be available throughout the event to discuss adhesive options, curing considerations using BlueWave® equipment, and integration of light-curing processes into medical manufacturing workflows.

About Dymax
Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly together, providing design engineers with tools to improve manufacturing efficiency dramatically. Major markets include aerospace and defense, medical devices, and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call 860-482-1010.



Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

