Lifebit Launches the World’s First Fully Agentic Federated Platform - Redefining Trusted Research Environments

Lifebit introduces the world’s first fully agentic federated research platform, redefining Trusted Research Environments Interface showing AI-assisted results interpretation and federated cohort dashboards on the Lifebit platform

Lifebit introduces a breakthrough AI-driven Trusted Research Environment that makes federated health data usable and secure through natural language.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today as part of the JPM conference Lifebit announced the release of Version 4 of its platform: the Lifebit Agentic Federated Platform , the world’s first fully agentic Trusted Research Environment (TRE). This breakthrough platform fundamentally redefines how sensitive biomedical and clinical data can be made usable, analysed, and governed - securely, at scale, and through natural language. The Platform is currently available in beta to a select group of strategic users, with general release planned by the end of Q1.As research platforms have grown more powerful, they have also become more complex. Harmonising and making data usable, building cohorts and identifying data of interest, running analyses, troubleshooting failures, and navigating documentation often requires deep technical expertise and constant platform switching. The result is slower research cycles, limited accessibility, and over-reliance on specialist teams.The Lifebit Agentic Federated Platform changes this paradigm entirely.For the first time, researchers can perform the entire research lifecycle - end to end - through a single, conversational, AI-driven interface. From data harmonisation and discovery, to cohort creation, interactive and batch analyses, bioinformatics workflows, and results interpretation, everything happens inside the most secure and federated system ever designed.“This is a defining moment not just for Lifebit, but for the future of trusted research,” said Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “We’ve built the world’s first fully agentic TRE - a platform that doesn’t just provide tools, but actively works with researchers. It removes friction, speeds time to results, democratises access to advanced analytics, and it does so inside an architecture that is secure, auditable, and federated by design. This redefines how Trusted Research Environments should operate and establishes a new standard for secure, trusted AI - setting a benchmark the industry has not previously achieved.”About the Agentic Federated PlatformThe Lifebit Agentic Federated Platform introduces a new category of research solution: an agentic system designed to operate securely as a federated trusted research environment.Key capabilities include:ㆍEnd-to-End Research via Natural Language: Researchers can harmonise and make data usable, identify datasets of interest, create cohorts, and run analyses using plain language - without needing to learn tools, scripts, or platform internals.ㆍAll Analysis Modalities Supported: From interactive environments (R, Jupyter, VS Code) to large-scale batch pipelines (Nextflow, containerised tools, Bash, Webapps, Window-apps).ㆍBuilt-In Intelligence & Contextual Help: Instant documentation support, intelligent troubleshooting, best-practice guidance, and explainable error resolution.ㆍAdvanced Bioinformatics & Target Identification: AI-assisted execution of population-scale analyses, from ETL and joint genotyping to GWAS, fine-mapping, causal inference, and target validation.ㆍFind-My-Data & Workspace Intelligence: AI-powered discovery across datasets, analyses, and results using metadata and platform context.ㆍAuditable, Secure, and Federated by Design: Every action is governed, traceable, and compliant - ensuring the highest standards of data protection, and trust.The result is a platform that is more powerful than traditional TREs, yet radically easier to use, while exceeding global requirements for security, compliance, and federated data access.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and compliant health data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organisations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.The Lifebit Platform Solutions are trusted by leading government and enterprise institutions including the NIH, Genomics England, and CanPath, among others, securely managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programmes and enterprise data infrastructures worldwide.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai

