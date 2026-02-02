Lifebit AI-Automated Airlock Now Available on AWS Marketplace and Crown Commercial Services

Lifebit announces its AI-Automated Airlock is now available via AWS Marketplace and CCS

Lifebit’s AI-Automated Airlock enables secure, compliant results data exports, now available for rapid procurement via AWS Marketplace and UK CCS.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit today announced that Lifebit AI-Automated Airlock , the world’s only AI-powered system for governing and securing results data exports in biomedical research, is now available via AWS Marketplace and the UK Crown Commercial Services (CCS) framework . This enables public sector, healthcare, and life sciences organisations to rapidly procure and deploy compliant data export controls at scale.Lifebit Airlock supports and integrates with the AWS Data Review & Transfer Component (DRTC), enabling governed approval and automated sensitive data transfer requests into and out of secure enclaves. The solution allows organisations to import and configure their own AI models and third-party applications as Airlock check rules, enabling flexible, policy-driven governance tailored to institutional and regulatory requirements.Designed to manage the scale, sensitivity, and regulatory complexity of results data leaving Trusted Research Environments and regulated healthcare platforms, the AI-Automated Airlock replaces manual export review with consistent, automated and secure governance. Export requests are assessed using AI against institutional policies and regulatory frameworks, reducing risk, operational overhead, and delays while protecting sensitive patient data.The system delivers governed control across the entire results data export lifecycle, providing transparent workflows and fully auditable approvals that support secure collaboration across institutions and jurisdictions.HighlightsㆍSecure data-export solution for AI-automated review, approval, and audit of sensitive research outputsㆍCustomizable Airlock checks with ability to bring your own AI and other appsㆍSupports AWS' Data Review & Transfer Component (DRTC)“Traditional export controls simply don’t scale for modern biomedical research,” said Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “Availability through AWS Marketplace and UK Crown Commercial Services removes procurement barriers and gives organisations immediate access to AI-driven Airlock, compliance-by-design data governance.”Already trusted by leading global institutions managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries, Lifebit Airlock sets a new benchmark for secure, scalable results data export.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and compliant health data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organisations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.The Lifebit Platform Solutions are trusted by leading government and enterprise institutions including the NIH, Genomics England, and CanPath, among others, securely managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programmes and enterprise data infrastructures worldwide.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai

