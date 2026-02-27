Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Greater Grand Rapids

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Grandville.The location, owned and operated by John and Elizabeth Frutiger, officially began serving the community on February 20, 2026. The Frutigers bring more than 15 years of combined healthcare experience. John built his career in healthcare consulting and health technology, partnering with health systems worldwide. Elizabeth, a certified Physician Assistant, practiced clinically for seven years before transitioning into higher education, where she served as Director of Clinical Education. Through Senior Helpers of Greater Grand Rapids, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Senior Helpers continually stood out over the rest because of their commitment to quality caregiving and training, their data-backed LIFE profile assessment tool, and their mission and values that keep the individual's dignity and quality of life at the center of everything we do.” – Elizabeth FrutigerSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.For John and Elizabeth, opening Senior Helpers is both a professional calling and a personal mission. With aging parents of their own, they understand firsthand the importance of compassionate, dependable in-home care. As parents of two sons, they are committed to building a family-centered business rooted in integrity, community relationships, and the belief that quality care is a fundamental human right.“This gives us the opportunity to use our diverse backgrounds in healthcare and wellness, along with our love for living in the Grand Rapids area, to serve the community in a new way by offering a service that makes a real difference in the lives of thousands of fellow West Michiganders.” – John FrutigerSenior Helpers of Greater Grand Rapids offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“The Frutigers are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for superior healthcare makes them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Grand Rapids area residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Greater Grand Rapids is located at 4175 Parkway Pl Suite 102, Grandville, MI 49418.To contact the office, call (616) 699-1891 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/mi/greater-grand-rapids/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

