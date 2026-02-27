Victory Recovery Partners Expands Behavioral Health Services

Expansion across Long Island and NYC provides new care models, more therapy options, & increased clinical staffing.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners, an outpatient behavioral health and addiction recovery company, today announced a significant expansion of services designed to strengthen its clinical offerings and enhance access to evidence-based care across Long Island and New York City. The initiative includes broader service lines, expanded therapeutic options, and continued integration of new care models under a unified treatment platform.

Founded in 2018, Victory Recovery Partners has grown from a single outpatient center into a network of ten outpatient facilities offering medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric services, and wellness care. The organization’s expansion reinforces its “total and complete care” model that combines behavioral health, psychiatric, medical, and recovery support services within a coordinated outpatient framework.

To support these clinical enhancements, Victory has increased staffing levels across its interdisciplinary team, including licensed psychiatrists, behavioral health counselors, recovery peers, and medical providers.

“Expanding our services is a response to rising demand for comprehensive outpatient addiction and behavioral health care,” said Moshe Zaghi, CEO of Victory Recovery Partners. “By broadening our clinical offerings and integrating care more effectively, we are better positioned to meet the full range of patient needs and improve long-term recovery outcomes.”

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates 10 centers across Long Island and New York City. Each center offers comprehensive support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances.

For more information about Victory Recovery Partners call (631) 528-1720 or see www.VictoryRP.com.

