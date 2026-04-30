Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Comprehensive, No-Waitlist Methadone Treatment Services Across Long Island

The rehab practice underscores its commitment to accessible care by accepting all insurances & offering same-day walk-in admissions for Methadone treatment.

FARMINGVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Victory Recovery Partners continues to serve as a critical resource for individuals battling Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) by offering comprehensive Methadone treatment at its Suffolk County locations in Farmingville and Shirley, as well as its Nassau County location in Hicksville.

As the demand for accessible substance use disorder services remains high, Victory is reinforcing its commitment to the Long Island community by ensuring that life-saving medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is available without delay. Crucially, these centers operate with absolutely no waitlists and readily accept walk-ins, allowing patients to receive same-day or next-day evaluations.

What sets Victory Recovery Partners apart from other providers in the region is its integrated, holistic approach to addiction medicine. While some clinics solely dispense Methadone, Victory provides a full spectrum of care under one roof. Patients have access to individualized treatment plans that pair Methadone maintenance with behavioral health services, family and group counseling, psychiatric evaluations, and relapse prevention. This evidence-based model ensures that both the physical symptoms of opioid withdrawal and any underlying co-occurring mental health challenges are addressed simultaneously.

In an industry where financial barriers too often prevent individuals from seeking the help they need, Victory Recovery Partners takes pride in accepting all insurances. The practice works extensively with a massive array of insurance providers, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans. By maintaining universal coverage acceptance, and even offering assistance to qualify uninsured patients for coverage or providing self-pay rates, Victory ensures that financial limitations never stand in the way of an individual’s recovery.

These Methadone services play a key role in Victory’s broader network, helping dramatically reduce barriers to treatment by offering flexible OTP (Opioid Treatment Program) hours, integrated behavioral health, and rapid admissions. By gladly welcoming patients that other facilities might overlook, Victory Recovery Partners has demonstrated the ongoing ability to provide consistent, top-tier clinical standards while prioritizing immediate patient access in high-need communities.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates multiple centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory’s centers offers support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24–48 hours. For more information about Victory Recovery Partners, please call (631) 528-1720, or visit www.VictoryRP.com.

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