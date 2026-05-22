Victory Recovery Partners Highlights Dual-Diagnosis Care for Mental Health Awareness Month

For Mental Health Awareness Month, the practice underscores its integrated approach to treating co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

FARMINGVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Victory Recovery Partners is highlighting its integrated dual-diagnosis treatment model, which addresses co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders together under one roof across its Long Island and New York City outpatient centers.

Mental health and addiction are deeply interconnected, with national data showing that millions of American adults live with both a mental health condition and a substance use disorder in any given year. Despite this overlap, many individuals are still routed through fragmented systems where their addiction is treated in one place and their mental health in another, often leading to gaps in care and a higher risk of relapse. Victory Recovery Partners' care model is built to close that gap by delivering both forms of treatment within a single coordinated program.

What sets Victory apart is the depth and accessibility of its psychiatric services. Each outpatient center is staffed by experienced psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers, and credentialed alcohol and substance use counselors. Patients have access to psychiatric evaluations, medication management for co-occurring disorders, individual counseling, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and family therapy, all coordinated by a personal recovery partner who oversees the patient's complete treatment experience.

This integration extends across Victory's wider behavioral health services, which include group counseling, intensive outpatient programming, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), anger management, peer recovery support, and specialty groups for women, men, professionals, and adolescents. By treating the whole patient rather than a single diagnosis, providers can address underlying drivers such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and chronic stress that frequently fuel substance use, while also helping patients build day-to-day coping skills that support long-term recovery.

Accessibility remains a central pillar of Victory's mental health approach. The practice operates with no waitlists, accepts walk-ins, and admits most new patients within 24 to 48 hours, ensuring that individuals reaching out during Mental Health Awareness Month do not have to wait weeks for help. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and also assists uninsured patients in qualifying for coverage or arranging self-pay rates so that cost is never a barrier to receiving timely, comprehensive care.

By keeping psychiatric, behavioral health, medication management, and wellness services together in a single outpatient setting, Victory Recovery Partners is reinforcing a simple message this May: mental health and addiction recovery should not be treated as separate conversations, but as one continuous, coordinated path forward.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is an outpatient addiction medicine practice that operates multiple centers across Long Island and New York City. Each of Victory's centers offers support for individuals facing challenges from dependency on alcohol or controlled substances, along with co-occurring mental health concerns. Victory accepts all insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid, and managed Medicaid plans, and strives to admit patients within 24 to 48 hours. For more information about Victory Recovery Partners, please call (631) 528-1720, or visit www.VictoryRP.com.

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