Metro Augusta’s First & Only Outpatient Medical Detox Opens: Southern Pines Recovery Ribbon Cutting & Open House, May 14

The Evans facility brings clinically advanced addiction care to the Augusta area, allowing patients to receive medically supervised detox and return home daily.

For the first time, metro Augusta has a program that offers the safety and security of medical detox without requiring someone to disappear for weeks.” — Brandon Scarboro, LCSW, CMAC, founder and clinical director

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Pines Recovery (southernpinesrecovery.com) today announced its official community debut as the metro Augusta area’s first and only ASAM Level 2.7 outpatient medical detox program. The Evans-based facility has been serving clients since Jan. 12 and will mark its public launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Thursday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at its location in Pierce Executive Center, 723 Industrial Park Drive, Evans, Ga. 30809. Admission is free and open to the public.

Southern Pines Recovery offers metro Augusta something it has never had: a safe, medically supervised pathway through withdrawal that does not require a hospital stay or residential admission. Under the ASAM Criteria 4th Edition — the gold standard framework for addiction treatment in the United States — Level 2.7 provides structured medical supervision, daily nursing assessments and clinical support while allowing patients to return home each evening. The closest comparable program is located in Athens, Ga.

Outpatient medical detox represents one of the fastest-growing segments of addiction treatment nationally, driven by its flexibility, affordability and documented clinical effectiveness. Unlike inpatient detox — which requires a hospital stay or residential admission that can cost thousands of dollars and remove individuals from their work, family and daily responsibilities — outpatient medical detox eliminates two of the most significant barriers to seeking care: cost and disruption to daily life.

Southern Pines Recovery’s program is led by a clinical team of exceptional depth. Dr. Michael A. Burke, MD, DLFAPA, serves as medical director. A board-certified psychiatrist in general psychiatry and behavioral medicine, Burke is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and completed his psychiatry residency at Duke University. He brings more than 32 years of experience in detoxification and complex psychiatric care, including service as psychiatrist for Emory’s Winship Cancer Center and consulting roles at Emory and Grady hospitals. He is the founder and CEO of Emergence Treatment & Research and was recently honored with the American Psychiatric Association’s highest recognition: Distinguished Life Fellowship.

At the helm of clinical programming is Brandon Scarboro, LCSW, CMAC, founder and clinical director. A lifelong Augusta area resident, Scarboro has worked in the field of addiction treatment since 2015, with experience spanning private practice, case management and residential care. He previously served as clinical director at Bluff Augusta Recovery Center, one of the region’s premier inpatient programs. His approach is shaped by both advanced clinical training and a comprehensive, real-world understanding of what recovery demands at every level of care.

“Recovery does not happen in isolation from real life — it happens inside it. Our model is built on the belief that people can heal as they remain connected to their support systems, their routines and their communities. For the first time, metro Augusta has a program that offers the safety and security of medical detox without requiring someone to disappear for weeks. That is what we’ve built, and there is a population of people this will serve well.”

— Brandon Scarboro, LCSW, CMAC, founder and clinical director, Southern Pines Recovery

Our Two Levels of Care

Southern Pines Recovery offers two distinct levels of outpatient care. Its flagship Outpatient Medical Detox —an ASAM Level 2.7 High-Intensity Outpatient Withdrawal Management program—serves individuals navigating withdrawal through an appointment-based program averaging seven to 21 days, with daily nursing assessments, intermittent nurse practitioner visits, medication management, individual and group therapy, family support, drug screening, case management and around-the-clock clinical hotline access.

For individuals seeking structured support, Southern Pines Recovery also offers an Outpatient Therapy program—a direct entry point for those in early sobriety, transitioning from other programs, or returning to the Augusta area. This track is also a key transition option for SPR detox clients ready to step down into a lower level of care. The program provides continued stability through weekly group and individual therapy, monthly nurse practitioner assessments, medication management, family support, random drug screening, and comprehensive aftercare planning.

“In my thirty-plus years in this field, I have seen what happens when people cannot access care that meets them where they are. They wait. They deteriorate. They sometimes don’t get another chance. Southern Pines Recovery was built to close that gap in Augusta — with a medically rigorous program that respects both the complexity of substance use disorder and the dignity of the person seeking help.”

— Dr. Michael A. Burke, MD, DLFAPA, medical director, Southern Pines Recovery

Southern Pines Recovery works with most major insurance carriers and offers transparent self-pay rates with flexible payment plans, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand between individuals and the care they need. The facility serves adult clients and accepts referrals from physicians, hospitals, therapists, employee assistance programs and other treatment providers.

ABOUT THE RIBBON CUTTING & OPEN HOUSE

The community is invited to join Southern Pines Recovery for a free, drop-in ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house celebrating the facility’s official launch. The event will be held Thursday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 723 Industrial Park Drive, Evans, Ga. 30809.

Brooke Hillis, investor development manager at the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce (columbiacountychamber.com) will join Scarboro and Burke in officiating the ribbon cutting near the start of the event. Burke and Scarboro will deliver brief remarks.

Guests will enjoy food from Smokeshow Southern BBQ food truck (smokeshowsouthernbbq.com). Staff will be available for meet-and-greets and facility tours, with resource packets and swag available for all attendees.

A highlight of the afternoon will be the Commemorative Community Canvas: a 36-by-36-inch interactive art installation in which guests can co-create an original work of art alongside professional live artist Judy Avrett (javrettart.com), a beloved local favorite. Each participant will contribute a unique element to a painting of a southern pine — a living metaphor for the collaborative, deeply rooted support that Southern Pines Recovery offers to the metro Augusta community.

ABOUT SOUTHERN PINES RECOVERY

Southern Pines Recovery is metro Augusta’s first and only ASAM Level 2.7 outpatient medical detox program, located at 723 Industrial Park Drive in Evans, Ga. Founded by Brandon Scarboro, LCSW, CMAC, and co-led by medical director Dr. Michael A. Burke, MD, DLFAPA, the facility provides medically supervised withdrawal management, outpatient therapy and continuing clinical support to adults navigating chemical dependence and early recovery. Southern Pines Recovery works with most major insurance carriers and offers transparent self-pay rates with flexible payment plans. For more information, visit southernpinesrecovery.com or call 706-534-2567.

ABOUT THE ASAM CRITERIA

The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) (asam.org) is the nation’s leading professional society representing physicians and clinicians dedicated to the prevention and treatment of addiction. The ASAM Criteria — now in its Fourth Edition (2023) — is the most widely used and comprehensive set of guidelines for clinical placement, continued stay and discharge in addiction treatment. Level 2.7 designates High-Intensity Outpatient Withdrawal Management: providing structured medical supervision and clinical support to patients managing withdrawal, while allowing them to return home each day.

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