Skills Gap: Just 3% Of Marketers Identify As AI Experts

AI adoption is widespread across marketing teams, but confidence hasn’t kept pace, revealing a clear skills gap as only a small fraction claim true expertise.

A small minority of marketers feel equipped to turn AI into a lasting advantage. Adoption is widespread, but mastery isn’t, and closing that gap is the real competitive edge.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new CoSchedule survey on AI maturity reveals that just 3% of marketers believe they are AI experts, despite widespread AI usage.

The majority of marketers place themselves somewhere in the middle: comfortable using AI tools, but far from confident in their mastery of it. Experimentation with AI is largely over, yet deep expertise has not followed at the same pace.

When asked how they would rate their AI maturity, marketers placed themselves in the following categories:

14.47% identify as beginners

37.73% say they're growing

31.83% consider themselves intermediate

13.31% are advanced

2.66% view themselves as experts

CoSchedule’s research report, After the AI Shift: What Marketers Are Prioritizing In 2026, explores how AI adoption is reshaping marketing performance, channel effectiveness, and team priorities heading into 2026. Beyond measuring marketers’ AI maturity, the report reveals where marketing performance is holding steady, where it’s declining, and how teams are adjusting strategies to stay competitive in a changed industry.

The report is based on survey responses from 911 marketing professionals across a wide range of industries and company sizes. The data was collected via an online survey conducted in December 2025, focusing on AI’s role in shaping modern marketing teams.

Respondents represent organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises and are located globally, providing a broad view of how marketing teams are adjusting strategy after mainstream AI adoption.

Download the full report here.

