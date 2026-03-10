New CoSchedule Feature Helps Marketers Train AI On Their Brand Voice, Products, And Audience

Marketers can now train AI on brand voice, messaging, and audiences to generate accurate, on-brand content directly where they work.

Marketers getting ahead with AI are training it on their brand so it produces better content. Brand Profiles give AI the context it needs to sound like your brand and speak to your audience.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule introduced Brand Profiles, a feature that trains their AI Assistant on a brand’s unique voice, audience, products, and compliance rules, enabling marketers to produce high-quality, on-brand content without sacrificing quality or consistency.

Brand Profiles solve one of marketing teams' most persistent pain points with AI-generated content: the gap between what AI produces and what they create. With Brand Profiles, marketers can configure their AI Assistant once and trust that every piece of content it generates reflects their positioning, speaks to the right audience, and meets their legal and stylistic standards.

What’s included in Brand Profiles

Brand Profiles includes eleven configurable modules that give teams precise control over how AI creates content:

Company Profile: Store key company information to ensure brand consistency.

Style Guide: Maintain a consistent writing style and grammar rules by enforcing custom style rules.

Compliance Check: Ensure language follows legal and regulatory rules for peace of mind.

Brand Voice: Add content creation rules to avoid certain words, repetitive sentence structure, and other common AI-generated content complaints.

Products & Services: Share specifics about key products and services for precise content creation.

Customer Reviews: Add client testimonials and endorsements to enrich marketing content with authentic social proof.

AI Humanizer: Transform AI-generated content to emulate human-like text, making it more like content written by humans.

SEO Enhancer: Ensure that content follows SEO best practices specific to an industry and brand.

Target Audience: Define the audience with precision and ensure that the content is tailored to them.

Business Locations: Catalog the locations a business operates from so that AI quickly references them in content.

Language Selector: Create content for a target audience in their preferred language; choose from more than 75 different languages.

Marketers can book a demo here to see how Brand Profiles help teams publish faster while staying on-brand.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serve more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

