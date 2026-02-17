AI Content Saturation Now Marketers' #1 Concern

AI content saturation tops marketers’ 2026 concerns at 29%, overshadowing declining search visibility, budget cuts, ROI pressure, and attribution challenges.

It’s not ROI or budget cuts. Marketers are most concerned about standing out as AI-generated content floods the market, raising the stakes to earn trust and deliver lasting value.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When asked what concerns marketers the most about the industry in 2026, a majority said AI-generated content flooding channels, according to a new CoSchedule report.

The study asked 900 marketing professionals, “What concerns you most about the industry in 2026?”

29% said “AI generated content flooding channels.” and 16% said “Declining visibility in search.”

That’s striking compared to other results:

Only 6% indicated budget cuts.

Only 4% of marketers noted increased pressure to prove ROI.

And only 3% indicated measurement and attribution challenges as their biggest concerns for the marketing industry in 2026.

"It is too noisy." - Survey Participant

CoSchedule’s research report, After the AI Shift: What Marketers Are Prioritizing In 2026, explores how AI adoption is reshaping marketing performance, channel effectiveness, and team priorities heading into 2026. Beyond measuring marketers’ sentiments toward AI, the report reveals where marketing performance is holding steady, where it’s declining, and how teams are adjusting strategies to stay competitive in a changed industry.

The report is based on survey responses from 911 marketing professionals across a wide range of industries and company sizes. The data was collected via an online survey conducted in December 2025, focusing on AI’s role in shaping modern marketing teams.

Respondents represent organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises and are located globally, providing a broad view of how marketing teams are adjusting strategy after mainstream AI adoption.

Download the full report here.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule provides AI-powered marketing management tools to more than 50,000 marketers worldwide. Recognized by Inc. 5000, Gartner's Magic Quadrant, and G2, the company helps marketing teams organize work, deliver projects on time, and prove their value.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.