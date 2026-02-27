DAVE & BUSTER’S CINCINNATI PLANS GRAND REOPENING FOLLOWING MAJOR REFRESH

Pre-Open City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on Reopening Day Score Free Games for a Year!

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , Cincinnati’s premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment, is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its newly refreshed location at the Springdale Beltway Center (11775 Commons Dr, Springdale, OH). Following an extensive renovation focused on a lighter, brighter, and more modern guest experience, the venue will officially debut its new look on Friday, March 6, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m.To celebrate this new chapter, Dave & Buster’s is inviting the community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From March 2 through March 4 Cincinnati residents can hunt for three hidden Dave & Buster’s flags at iconic local spots. The brand will release two clues daily at https://www.facebook.com/dnbspringdale/ Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a sneak peek at the refreshed space before the general public.On Friday, March 6, the celebration continues with the Grand Reopening, where the first 100 guests in line at 11 a.m. will receive Free Unlimited Video Game Play for a year!The refreshed Cincinnati location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features a massive 40-foot screen—the best way to catch every touchdown, goal, or knockout—complemented by over 30 oversized HDTVs and an immersive sound system.- New Games: The location has been upgraded with a new package of competitive arcade titles, including Tundra Toss, and Hot Shot Fury.- Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold new lineup of dishes, from savory steaks to game-day shareables, alongside a premium bar experience.- Private Event Rooms Fully Refreshed: Our private event spaces have received a complete update, providing a modern, immersive setting for birthdays, corporate events, and group celebrations.- Unbeatable Value: Fans can still enjoy their favorite deals, including the Eat & Play Combo (starting at $19.99), Half-Priced Games every Wednesday, and a revamped Happy Hour (Mon-Fri 4-7 PM).“We’ve been a part of the Cincinnati community for years, and we couldn't be more excited to unveil this total transformation,” said General Manager Darrell Hall. “We’ve kept everything people love about Dave & Buster's but dialed up the energy with a brighter look and a next-level sports-watching environment. It’s the Dave & Buster’s you know, only better.”Dave & Buster’s Cincinnati hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - midnight. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 183 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.