DAVE & BUSTER’S SUGAR LAND LAUNCHES FLAG HUNT FOR VIP ACCESS & PRIZES AHEAD OF GRAND OPENING

Find a D&B flag in the community for exclusive early access and a $100 gift card

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports-watching destination for families and friends, kicks off the opening of its newest location at 19892 Southwest FWY, with a city-wide flag hunt and exclusive rewards. Five lucky winners who track down Dave & Buster’s hidden flags around Sugar Land will receive an invite to the VIP Preview Party and a $100 gift card.The new 30,750 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub features over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, handcrafted drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar. Guests can eat, drink, play, and celebrate all in one place.Leading up to opening day on Monday, June 15th, the Sugar Land team invites the community to search for the five hidden Dave & Buster’s flags across the area. From Tuesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 6, the brand will release clues daily on daveandbusters.com/sugarlandfindtheflag to hint at each flag location.Each day, one winner who finds a flag will receive a $100 gift card and an invitation to Dave & Buster’s exclusive VIP event for five. This private celebration offers a sneak peek at the brand-new Sugar Land location and a chance to enjoy the fun before it opens to the public.“We’re ready to bring a little mystery and a lot of excitement to Sugar Land before we even open our doors,” said General Manager Dan Haber. “The Find the Flag hunt is a fantastic way to connect with our new neighbors. We are looking for five local explorers to find these flags, claim their rewards, and help us celebrate the arrival of the area's new go-to spot for food and fun.”Finding a flag entitles the winner to the prize in question, a gift card, and a VIP invite with five guests. Large ticket items are not included. You can only win one flag. Not combined with any other offers. Other restrictions may apply. See store for details. Void where prohibited.For more information, daily clues, and full contest details, visit daveandbusters.com/sugarlandfindtheflag.Beyond the pre-opening excitement, Dave & Buster’s is set to become Sugar Land’s premier destination for group events. Whether planning a corporate outing, team-building event, holiday party, or milestone birthday, the new venue offers dedicated event spaces, customizable food and beverage packages, and interactive entertainment for groups of all sizes. Group bookings are now open, visit dnbparty.com to submit an inquiry and make your next celebration unforgettable.About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 245 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 189 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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