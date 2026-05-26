Huddle House Expands Footprint Across Midwest with New 10-Unit Deal

Military Veteran Opens Huddle House Franchise in Alabama

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House recently signed a 10-unit development deal to expand its footprint across the Midwest. The agreement will bring the iconic brand to more communities across Northwest Arkansas and Mid-South Missouri. The first location is expected to open in Branson West, Missouri, later this year.“This development deal, alongside significant recent signings in Texas and across the Southeast, reflects the strong trajectory of Huddle House and the increasing interest we’re seeing from accomplished multi-unit operators looking to grow with a proven concept,” said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management , parent company to Huddle House. “We’re focused on building meaningful relationships with franchisees who know their markets, value operational excellence, and want to be part of a brand that continues to evolve while staying true to the hospitality and quality our guests know and love.”The agreement includes locations across Greene, Christian, Stone, and other surrounding counties across Arkansas and Missouri.Huddle House continues to attract strong franchise partners, including experienced multi-unit operators, through its powerful brand recognition, adaptable growth model, and proven success. With more than 60 years in business and over 300 locations nationwide, the brand offers a scalable opportunity backed by strong momentum, including more than 120 signed agreements over the last three years and ample runway for continued expansion.Designed to thrive in a variety of settings, Huddle House features streamlined prototypes and flexible streetside and non-traditional formats suited for locations ranging from colleges and airports to casinos, military bases, and travel plazas. Franchisees benefit from multiple revenue streams anchored by breakfast, a more than $285 billion industry, alongside an elevated Huddle House Express menu that balances innovation with guest-favorite classics. Combined with hands-on real estate and construction expertise to help accelerate development, Huddle House is built to position operators for long-term success.To learn more about Huddle House’s franchising opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com/ About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

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