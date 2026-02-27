Registration Still Open for Final “EngageMEnt” Statewide Professional Learning Day on March 20

Maine educators, this is your final opportunity to participate in this year’s statewide professional learning series hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE)!

The Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning and Office of Innovation invite teachers, ed techs, administrators, and pre-service teachers to join the final professional learning day of the 2025-2026 school year on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In partnership with the University of Maine System, this free, high-quality professional learning experience is made possible through a collaboration with the University of Maine at Orono (UMaine), the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), and the University of Southern Maine (USM). The Maine DOE is grateful to these institutions for helping make accessible, regionally grounded professional learning available to educators across Maine.

Participants may attend in person at UMaine or USM or virtually via livestream from anywhere in Maine.

All participants are eligible for contact hours, and recordings will be available for asynchronous viewing following the event.

Please register today! Registration can be accessed on the Maine DOE website or in the event brochure, which includes the session descriptions.



Planning to attend in person? Each workshop session offers an interactive experience with limited seating (50 participants per session). Registration is required, so early sign-up is encouraged.

Prefer to participate remotely? Virtual attendance offers unlimited access statewide.

Come as you are. Learn in ways that work for you. Connect with educators across Maine in a welcoming professional learning community grounded in equity, innovation, and real-world learning.

With questions or for more information, please contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.

A partnership note: March 20 workshops at UMF are held in partnership with the Western Maine Education Collaborative (WMEC) “Rendezvous.” Only members of WMEC may attend these sessions in person.